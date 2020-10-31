KPFK's Arts In Review Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

Celebrating Mexico's most famous holiday from the comfort of your home on Monday, November 2.

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, airs Fridays (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7FM. On October 30, Arts in Review showcases 24th Street Theatre's annual "Dia de los Muertos" block party, which is moving online, celebrating the joyous tradition of Mexico's most famous holiday from the comfort of your home on Monday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET at www.24thStreet.org.



Hosted by actor Gabriel Romero, the virtual festival will feature special guests including master conguero, bandleader and vocalist Louie Cruz Beltran and his ensemble; Xochi Flores and Cesar Castro and their Son Jarocho-Chicano Cambalache; Aztec dance troupe Huitzilopochtli; ballet folklórico Sol de Fuego; and Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor Edward James Olmos.



The event will also include the presentation of Las Instrucciones, a short film about a man who builds an altar to connect, celebrate and remember; virtual workshops such as "How to build a small Day of the Dead altar in your home" and "Face Painting for Day of the Dead;" a "man on the street" check-in with celebrations in Mexico City; and appearances by Los Angeles City Council members Gil Cedillo (District 1) and Marqueece Harris-Dawson (District 8), who have partnered with 24th Street Theatre to make this event possible. 24th Street Theatre's Dia de los Muertos virtual block party is made possible in part by a grant from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

Julio Martinez-hosts arts in Review, celebrating the best in theater and cabaret in the greater Los Angeles area, Fridays (2-2:30pm) on KPFK (90.7FM), 98.7FM in Santa Barbara and stream live around the world in real time over kpfk.org.

