José Iturbi Foundation Sponsors RACHMANINOFF UNDER THE STARS At Hollywood Bowl

The José Iturbi Foundation sponsored “Rachmaninoff Under the Stars” with the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The special evening honored the legacy of pianist and conductor José Iturbi while supporting scholarships for emerging musicians through the Foundation’s ongoing programs.

Fans and supporters in attendance included Co-Founder and President Donelle Dadigan, Ruta Lee (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Funny Face), Rex Smith (Broadway and recording artist), Lee Purcell (two-time Emmy nominee), John & Dee Dee Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard), Michael Feinstein (Grammy-nominated Ambassador of the Songbook of the 20th Century), Carolyn Hennesy (Emmy winner), Erin Murphy (Bewitched), Moosie Drier (Laugh-In), Michele Lee (Knots Landing), Carol Connors (Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter), and Bruce Vilanch (award-winning writer).

The evening featured a tribute to José and Amparo Iturbi’s historic performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op. 18 at the Hollywood Bowl in 1948. “It is a great honor for the José Iturbi Foundation to have sponsored this concert,” said Donelle Dadigan, President and Founder of the Foundation. “Our mission is to popularize classical music for all generations, especially young people—one note at a time.”

The Foundation’s motto, “Popularizing classical music—one note at a time,” is reflected in its ongoing work presenting blockbuster concerts with international stars and providing platforms for “young artists in the making.” Since its founding, the José Iturbi Foundation has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships to pianists and singers from around the world through its international competitions and concerts, including programs for underserved communities.

In 2023, the Foundation partnered with Sony Classical and Michael Feinstein on the release of From Hollywood to the World: The Rediscovered Recordings by Pianist & Conductor José Iturbi, a 16-CD set and companion book that preserves José and Amparo Iturbi’s complete RCA Victor recordings. The project, produced by Donelle Dadigan and Feinstein, was considered for Grammy nominations in multiple categories, including Best Historical Album.

“José Iturbi was one of the greatest concert pianists and conductors of the 20th century,” Dadigan said. “This collection preserves and restores his legacy for listeners worldwide, now and for generations to come.”

About The José Iturbi Foundation

The José Iturbi Foundation is dedicated to promoting classical music in Los Angeles and beyond, honoring the vision of José Iturbi. The Foundation produces concerts with world-renowned artists while providing scholarships and career-launching opportunities to young pianists and singers through the José Iturbi International Music Competition. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded over $1.5 million to emerging classical musicians.

For more information, visit www.joseiturbifoundation.org.