Jonah Platt, Clayton Snyder and More to Perform in SONGS FOR LINCOLN - A Benefit Concert

Garry Marshall Theatre will open its doors for a very special concert fundraiser - Songs For Lincoln - in honor of Lincoln McCoy on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Lincoln is the newborn son of actors Josie and Josey McCoy ('Zeke' in the marshallARTS musical The Root Beer Bandits).

Songs For Lincoln is produced by Charlette Rawls and Richie Ferris in partnership with the Garry Marshall Theatre. The benefit was created by the LA theatre community and the families of Josie and Josey McCoy upon the early arrival of their first son Lincoln - born three and a half months premature and remains in the NICU.

This very special concert supports Lincoln's fight.

Songs For Lincoln is to be directed by Michael Donovan and performed by many of L.A.'s musical theatre talents slated to sing the many songs Josie and Josey sing to baby Lincoln in the NICU. Musical direction by Jennifer Lin, with a special appearance by David O.

The line-up of LA talent set to perform grows each day, including: Jonah Platt (Wicked - Broadway), Clayton Snyder (Lizzie McGuire), Benai Boyd (Big Little Lies), Carly Bracco (Grease Live!), Phillip Brandon (Trans Siberian Orchestra - Tour, Narrator), Daniel Dawson (Shrek - 3D Theatricals), Katie DeShan (Matilda - 5-Star Theatricals), Richie Ferris (A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder - 3D Theatricals), Zach Ford (Ragtime - Pasadena Playhouse), David Kirk Grant (Bright Star - 1st National Tour), Travis Leland (Merrily We Roll Along - Wallis Annenberg), Nick Tubbs (A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder - 3D Theatricals), and Grace Yoo (Into The Woods - Hollywood Bowl).

Lincoln has already spent over 100 days in the NICU, alongside his parents, and countless nurses and doctors. He was born at only two pounds with a brain bleed. Now over seven pounds, he has undergone a successful heart procedure. Lincoln's doctors are keeping a watchful eye on the development of Lincoln's lungs. Currently, the McCoy's do not have a release date for their son, but are making preparations for when they will all be transitioning home.

All proceeds from Songs For Lincoln will benefit baby Lincoln and the extra care and unforeseen costs facing the McCoys.

A silent auction will take place before the concert at 6 PM, with a 7 PM curtain.

Calendar listing

Songs For Lincoln

A Benefit Concert

Venue:

Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 West Riverside Drive, Burbank CA 91505

Date:

January 12, 2020 - ONE NIGHT ONLY

6PM - SILENT AUCTION

7PM - CURTAIN

Tickets:

Price $75

Visit www.garrymarshalltheatre.org





