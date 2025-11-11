John Glover to Star in LIFE, DEATH, AND OTHER OPPORTUNITIES at InterAct Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



InterAct Theatre Company will present a special Sunday afternoon staged reading of Life, Death, and Other Opportunities, a new family drama by acclaimed filmmaker and playwright Jeff Kaufman, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Odyssey Theatre. The event will benefit the ITC Production Fund, created to support InterAct’s 99-seat professional mainstage productions.

The reading will be directed by award-winning stage and screen director Andy Wolk and will feature a powerhouse ensemble, including Tony Award winner John Glover, John Ross Bowie, Amy Pietz, Rob Nagle, Erin Pineda, Nicole Javier, and Logan Leonardo Arditty.

Produced by Barry Heins, Kristen Egermeier, and Marcia S. Ross, the afternoon will culminate in a champagne reception with the artists. Suggested minimum donation: $25. Reservations are required and may be made now.



This event marks a key initiative to bolster ITC’s Production Fund, enabling the company to bring more full productions to the stage—following the success of ITC’s 2023 hit, the Los Angeles premiere of Aaron Posner’s Life Sucks., which earned the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble.

About the Play

Life, Death, and Other Opportunities is a sharply funny and deeply humane family drama exploring the bonds that hold us together when life pushes us to the edge. With humor, heart, and unexpected turns, Kaufman’s newest work examines love, aging, identity, connection, and what it truly means to show up for one another—especially when it’s hardest.