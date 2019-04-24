Jim Hanna's THE MAYOR'S DEBATE OF TRANQUILITY, NEBRASKA' Opens June 6 At Hollywood Fringe

"A comedy as dark as this town's secrets..."

Playwright Jim Hanna, a Hollywood Fringe Festival award winner for his previous two productions, brings another fast, loud and hilarious comedy to the Festival this Summer when "The Mayor's Debate of Tranquility, Nebraska" opens June 6 at the Flight Theatre at The Complex. Hanna's First Fringe play, "The 7th Annual One-Man Show World Championships," was a hit at Fringe 2015, earning 10 award nominations including Best Comedy and Top of Fringe.

It's almost Election Day in bucolic Tranquilty, Neb. (Pop: 16,434), and the Mayor's race is going to be a barn burner. Watch the final three candidates face off in the final debate before the votes are cast.

The carefully curated civility of small town politics gets tested as Maya Berenger, Scott Jensen and Lindsey Suarez throw down over property taxes, the downtown parking meters and building that soccer field on the north side of town. The bromides and platitudes, however, mask a secret terror that has gripped Tranquility and prevents them from even discussing what happened to the previous Mayor. "The Mayor's Debate of Tranquility, Nebraska" is a dark, comic satire that strips the polish off of democracy and reveals a horror that prevents the town from even asking: What the F*** is happening at the gazebo in the town square?

Flight Theater @ The Complex, 6472 Santa Monica, L.A. CA, 90038. WHEN: Monday June 6, 8:30 pm -PREVIEW, Pay what you can, Friday June 14, 6:30 pm, Saturday June 22, 8:30, Sunday June 23, 12:30 pm, Wednesday June 26, 6:30 pm, Saturday June 29, 4:00 pm. TICKETS: $12, $10 for Fringe Participants

CAST: Lindsey: Lucie Beeby, Amber: Emily Dorsett. Scott: Jim Hanna. Maya: Kate Hellen





