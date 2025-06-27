Jagan Ramamoorthy to Perform at Sierra Madre Playhouse This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sierra Madre Playhouse will welcome acclaimed violinist, vocalist, and composer Jagan Ramamoorthy for a special performance on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Known for his distinctive ability to merge the intricacies of Southern (Carnatic) and Northern (Hindustani) Indian classical music with modern sensibilities, Ramamoorthy brings a singular voice to the stage—both literally and through his instrument.

A master of the Gaayaki-Ang technique, which emulates the expressiveness of the human voice on the violin, Ramamoorthy is celebrated for his profound knowledge of rare ragas and traditional compositions. His cross-genre collaborations span continents and media, with film credits that include a violin solo for Ang Lee’s Hulk (2003) and musical work with industry luminaries such as Danny Elfman, Michael Giacchino, and Thomas Newman.

Raised in a musical lineage that includes his father and grandmother, Ramamoorthy honed his skills with legendary figures including Dr. N. Rajam and Pandit V.U. Rajurkar. He furthered his studies at Banaras Hindu University before earning an MFA at CalArts. His honors include two LA Treasures Awards, multiple Durfee Foundation fellowships, and recognition as a CalArts scholar.

Tickets range from $12 to $35 and are available at www.sierramadreplayhouse.org or by calling 626.355.4318. The Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...