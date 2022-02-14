Jack Keller's Ethereal Cereal Presents THE MUSIC OF ROY AYERS at The Odyssey

Funk, jazz, electronic and hip-hop collective Jack Keller's Ethereal Cereal will present a tribute to "The Music of Roy Ayers" as part of Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's ongoing "Music at the Odyssey" series. One performance only is set for Friday, February 25 at 8 p.m. at the Odyssey Theatre, a three-theater complex located in a converted West Los Angeles warehouse.



Ethereal Cereal is a collective of prominent, Southern California-based musicians headed up by bass player Jack Keller.



"Roy Ayers is a key figure in the jazz fusion movement who has been dubbed 'The Godfather of Neo Soul,' says Keller. "With this concert, we pay homage to the enormous influence he's had on the entire hip-hop genre, including countless artists such as Tyler the Creator, Erykah Badu and Guru's Jazzmatazz Vol. 1. At one time, he was said to have more sampled hits by rappers than any other artist."



Keller has recorded bass and played live with artists including George Clinton, Fred Wesley (James Brown, Parliament Funkadelic), HR (Bad Brains), Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) and Frankie Kash Waddy (James Brown, Parliament Funkadelic, Bootsy Collins).



Members of Ethereal Cereal include Craig Cammell on sax (Craig Cammell Quartet and The Craig Cammell Large Band); Jake Chapman on vibraphone (The Adventures of Mega Vybes, Vols. 1-4 and Xylobeat); Evan "Cristo" Greer on drums (Aloe Blacc, Your Other Half); Allakoi "Mic Holden" Peete on percussion (Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson); Stanislaus Loken on keyboards (Walt Disney Concert Hall, Microsoft Theater, The Troubadour); Jay O'Keefe on guitar (Beebs, Trulio Disgracias, The Hinges); and vocalists Beebs (Beebs and Her Money Makers), Amber Bonham (online following of over 50k listeners), Django Craig (executive producer/host of All Of The Above Radio at KPFK 90.7 FM) and Kenny Crawford (Gospel album "God Can Fix It").



"The Music of Roy Ayers" takes place on Friday, February 25 at 8 p.m. All tickets are $20. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd, between Santa Monica and Olympic Blvds. in West Los Angeles. Parking is free on-site. Proof of vaccination is required of all patrons. Masks must be worn throughout the performance.



For more information, visit OdysseyTheatre.com.