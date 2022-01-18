Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jack Keller's Ethereal Cereal Presents THE MUSIC OF ROY AYERS At The Odyssey

Ethereal Cereal is a collective that performs a blend of funk, jazz and electronic music.

Jan. 18, 2022 Â 

Jack Keller's Ethereal Cereal and Odyssey Theatre Ensemble present The Music of Roy Ayers - Funk, jazz and hip-hop bass player Jack Keller and his music collective Ethereal Cereal pay homage to trailblazing composer and producer Roy Ayers.

Jack Keller has recorded bass and played live with artists including George Clinton, Fred Wesley (James Brown, Parliament funkadelic), HR (Bad Brains), Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) and Frankie Kash Waddy (James Brown, Parliament Funkadelic, Bootsy Collins), to name a few. He studied jazz bass at California State University Northridge.

For more information call 310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or visit www.OdysseyTheatre.com


