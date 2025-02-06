JERSEY BOYS Comes to Musical Theatre West This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musical Theatre West will launch its 2025 season with the Tony Award-winning sensation, Jersey Boys! Opening Friday, February 14 and running through March 2 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, this smash-hit musical takes audiences behind the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, bringing their legendary rise, struggles, and triumphs to life on stage.

With an opening night on Valentine’s Day and performances running through the long Presidents’ Day weekend, Jersey Boys is the perfect way to celebrate—whether you're planning a romantic night out, a fun evening with friends, or simply looking to experience one of Broadway’s biggest crowd-pleasers.

The show is packed with chart-topping hits, from the high-energy rhythms of “Sherry” and “Walk Like a Man” to the swoon-worthy ballad “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Paired with an unforgettable true story of ambition, loyalty, and music history, MTW’s production of Jersey Boys offers a night of pure entertainment that will have audiences singing along and reliving the magic of rock and roll’s golden era.

“This show is more than just great music, it’s a journey through the highs and lows of fame, friendship, and perseverance,” shared Paul Garman, Executive Director of Musical Theatre West. “We can’t wait for audiences to experience these legendary songs in a whole new way.”

