News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

JERSEY BOYS Comes to Musical Theatre West This Month

The show opens Friday, February 14 and runs through March 2.

By: Feb. 06, 2025
JERSEY BOYS Comes to Musical Theatre West This Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Musical Theatre West will launch its 2025 season with the Tony Award-winning sensation, Jersey Boys! Opening Friday, February 14 and running through March 2 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, this smash-hit musical takes audiences behind the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, bringing their legendary rise, struggles, and triumphs to life on stage.

LATEST NEWS

13,500+ Local Students To Experience 55TH ANNUAL BLUE RIBBON CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL At The Music Center
Rising Pop Sensation Rob Eberle Returns to the Los Angeles Stage This Month
GRAMMY Museum To Open Immersive Music-Making Experience 'Sonic Playground'
Photos: NOISES OFF Now Playing at Geffen Playhouse﻿

With an opening night on Valentine’s Day and performances running through the long Presidents’ Day weekend, Jersey Boys is the perfect way to celebrate—whether you're planning a romantic night out, a fun evening with friends, or simply looking to experience one of Broadway’s biggest crowd-pleasers. 

The show is packed with chart-topping hits, from the high-energy rhythms of “Sherry” and “Walk Like a Man” to the swoon-worthy ballad “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Paired with an unforgettable true story of ambition, loyalty, and music history, MTW’s production of Jersey Boys offers a night of pure entertainment that will have audiences singing along and reliving the magic of rock and roll’s golden era.

“This show is more than just great music, it’s a journey through the highs and lows of fame, friendship, and perseverance,” shared Paul Garman, Executive Director of Musical Theatre West. “We can’t wait for audiences to experience these legendary songs in a whole new way.”

Directed by TJ Dawson, Musical Theatre West’s production of Jersey Boys stars Nicholas Alexander as Frankie Valli, Anthony Carro as Tommy DeVito, Taubert Nadalini as Bob Gaudio, and Grant Hodges as Nick Massi. This dynamic cast, paired with stunning choreography by Dana Solimando and music direction by Lyndon Pugeda, ensures an unforgettable theatrical experience.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos