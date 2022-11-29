JENNY LIND PRESENTS P.T. BARNUM On February 3 At Whitefire Theatre
Shelley Cooper portrays Lind, and Cooper brings her thrilling voice to the fore as she sings a selection of what amounts to a list of Lind's greatest hits.
In 2021, Shelley Cooper dazzled audiences with her award-winning show at the Hollywood Fringe, La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas.
In 2022, she brought her new show of original romantic songs to the Hollywood Fringe, I Wanna Fall in Love.
In 2023, she's back to opera with a story of THE most famous opera singer of the 19th Century, Jenny Lind Presents P.T. Barnum. Running Friday, February 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.
P.T. Barnum, that Greatest Showman, has put Jenny Lind, the Swedish Nightingale, on an exhausting tour of multiple cities that made Barnum extravagantly wealthy and that provided Lind with the funds that she sought to found a music school in Sweden. It's 1850, and she refuses to be exploited any more. She wishes to take control of her own career. She calls out Barnum not only for exploiting her, but for his other sins, like the time he sold tickets to the public autopsy of a Black enslaved woman, whom he tried to pass off as the former nanny of George Washington. Lind confesses her own shortcomings: Despite her reputation for philanthropy, she failed to speak out against slavery. But now, Lind is ready to take back control of her life and career and confronts P.T. Bafrnum.
Shelley Cooper portrays Lind, and Cooper brings her thrilling voice to the fore as she sings a selection of what amounts to a list of Lind's greatest hits by composers who adored her.
Shelley Cooper received the 2021 Orlando Fringe Festival Critic's Choice Award for Best Individual Performance in a Drama for La Divina, which has also been performed in Illinois, Germany, Thailand and Austria. She has sung for different companies all over the world. Her favorite roles include performing in Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, South Pacific, The Little Mermaid, Pirates of Penzance, Rinalo, Il barbiere di Siviglia and more. She also has a long resume of accomplishments as a director/ choreographer of musical theatre. She received her MFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Central Florida. Currently, she is an Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre at Augustana College. Her additional awards include Pick of the Fringe at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, and Best One Woman Show at United Solofest (her Off-Broadway debut, in Fall 2022). La Divina was also an official selection of the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival in March, 2022.
Dr. Michelle J. Crouch directs. She is a Professor of Voice at Augustana College in Illinois and has taught singing for fifteen years. She received her doctorate from the University of Iowa.She directs operas and her directing credits include The Marriage of Figaro, The Pirates of Penzance, Riders of the Sea, Dido and Aeneas, and The Magic Flute.
Ms. Cooper's accompanist is Ron Barnett. He is the director of music and sacred arts at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glendale. A composer, he wrote the music for a musical production of Around the World in 80 Days as well as scores for world premiere productions of The French Lieutenant's Woman, The Turn of the Screw, Cyrano, Treasure, and Lightning Rod.
Costume designer is Megan Hoppe.
The story of Jenny Lind's professional arrangement with P.T. Barnum (and its dissolution) is an engaging one, but the sensational singing voice of Shelley Cooper is itself worth the price of admission.
More Hot Stories For You
November 29, 2022
Alejandro González Iñárritu will receive the Cinema Audio Society's Filmmaker of the Year honor at the 59th CAS Awards on Saturday, March 4, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel.
Tickets on Sale Now for Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Musical Theatre West
November 29, 2022
Celebrate the holidays with a magical modern twist on history’s most famous fairytale! Long Beach’s premier musical theater company, Musical Theatre West, will debut its production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella this December, enchanting audiences of all ages with an updated take on the classic fairytale.
Odyssey Theatre to Present 6th Annual, 6-Week DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY Festival
November 29, 2022
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will kick off 2023 with its sixth annual Dance at the Odyssey festival, once again celebrating new and cutting edge contemporary dance in Los Angeles.
Ensemble Theatre Company Is Accepting Applications For 6th Annual Young Playwrights Festival
November 29, 2022
Ensemble Theatre Company, Santa Barbara's professional theater, is now accepting applications for its 6th Annual Young Playwrights' Festival for aspiring writers aged 14-19.
Write Act Rep Presents the World Premiere of PIECE OF MIND At The Brickhouse Theatre, Opens December 10
November 28, 2022
PIECE OF MIND, a play by playwright Emma Wood, will be performed by Write Act Rep from December 10th, 2022 – January 29th, 2023, at the Brickhouse Theatre in North Hollywood. Produced by Write Act's award-winning creative team members: Producing artistic director John Lant, producer Tamra Pica with play direction by Susan C. Hunter.