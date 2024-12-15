JANE AUSTEN IN 89 MINUTES Moves To Greystone Mansion In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh from its smash hit engagement at Theatre 40, Jane Austen in 89 Minutes will move to Greystone Mansion for a limited engagement. Performances will be held from January 29- February 9, 2025.

Jane Austen in 89 Minutes is a comedy in which a cast of madcap ladies and gents bring all six of Jane Austen's beloved novels to comic life and includes modern day zingers about Jane Austen's fame, fandom, movies, and TV series. The play takes place in a wrinkle in time, the present day intermingled with England's Regency Era, 1811-1816. At several points, Jane Austen has to rein in her characters when they run amok and try to take over the show.

The cast includes Todd Andrew Ball, Alison Blanchard, Steven G. Frankenfield, Megan Deford, Branda Lock, Michael Mullen, Holly Sidell.

Syrie James is the playwright and director. A member of Writers Guild of America, her plays have been produced off-Broadway and across North America. Her work for television includes Starman, Buck James, and Once in a Lifetime. She is the author of thirteen novels, including Jane Austen Made Me Do it, The Missing Manuscript of Jane Austen, The Lost Memoirs of Jane Austen, and Jane Austen's First Love. She is also an actor.

Choreography, costume design, properties: Syrie James.

Photo Credit: Syrie James

