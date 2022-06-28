Interview: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Returns to the Ahmanson With a New Evan - Anthony Norman

The relaunched national touring company of Dear Evan Hansen returns to the Ahmanson June 26, 2022. Winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, a Grammy and a Olivier; this production stars Anthony Norman as the titular character.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Anthony!

You just started this tour in December of last year at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, North Carolina. Now you're at the Morrison Center in Boise. Any audience reactions surprised you?

Yes! When the lights came up on me, the audience went crazy. It was thrilling.

Any particular city of your 60-city tour you're excited to play in?

Chicago! My hometown. So, to get to play there as the star, is... insane. I'm so honored.

What do you remember of the moment you found out you were going to be Evan Hansen?

I was doing a reading and we were on lunch break. I see a call from my manager, and I instantly think, "Is this it? Is this the moment?" My intuition knew. He told me I had gotten the part and I ran down 38th street to meet my mom (she was in town), and I just told her, "I got it!" It was very cool.

You play piano, guitar, saxophone, clarinet, flute, ukulele, bass guitar and accordion. What was the first instrument you learned and mastered?

Saxophone! Mastered is a... generous term.

What did you want to be growing up? Musician? Actor? Singer? Dancer? You do all of them now.

Basketball player, jazz musician, actor. In that order. I never danced as a kid/teen. I started dancing in college. I owe pretty much all of my training to my professors at Millikin University. I loved my time there.

Is there anything special you keep on your dressing room table?

Not yet. I'm sure it will come, but I'm a very disorganized all or nothing person, so I either hang onto everything or throw away everything. Makes me sound like a real swell guy to give a gift to, yeesh.

You'll be at the Ahmanson from June 29th to July 31st. Any Los Angeles landmarks you definitely plan to check out while you're here?

I've never been to The Getty! I also want to explore as much food, coffee, and beer as I possibly can. I'm passionate about all three.

Do you have a pre-show warm-up you do diligently?

Yes! My vocal coach, Richard Lissemore, curated a 25-minute warm-up for me. I also make sure to get to the gym or move my body in a way that is sufficient before I get to the theatre.

Thank you again, Anthony! I look forward to meeting your Evan Hansen.

