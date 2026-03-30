Inland Pacific Ballet Will Perform A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM in April

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Inland Pacific Ballet and Lewis Family Playhouse will present A Midsummer Night's Dream, bringing Shakespeare's beloved comedy to life through a blend of dance and music. Performances will run April 25 – 26, 2026.

A night in the forest becomes an adventure of love, laughter, and magic in this enchanting ballet inspired by Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream presented, once again, by Inland Pacific Ballet, the region's premier ballet company celebrating 30 years of excellence in dance. This timeless story comes to life through dance, weaving together romance, humor, and fantasy in a celebration of Shakespeare's classic tale, where fairies play tricks, friends get caught in mix-ups, and nothing goes as planned. By sunrise, the spells are broken, hearts are set right, and everyone discovers that even the wildest night can lead to a happy ending. There are only two performances between April 25-26 at Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga.

This ballet version of A Midsummer Night's Dream follows four young lovers who wander into an enchanted forest, where fairies and magical mischief turn love and reason upside down. As spells are cast and hearts are confused, chaos transforms into wonder beneath the moonlight. Featuring Inland Pacific Ballet's Company Dancers and choreographed by the celebrated Laurence Blake, known as a distinguished performer, choreographer, and educator, along with a score composed by Felix Mendelssohn, which is highly regarded for its romantic style and thematic connection to the fairy world, audiences will be enthralled with Queen Titania (Kelsey Dorr) and King Oberon (Special guest artist Reece Taylor, former IPB Company Member) as they celebrate their dominion over the fairies and their control over the mismatched human lovers in ecstatic dance. The trickster, Puck (Ahlias Tiamzon), gambols throughout the corps spreading magic and mischief. The ballet concludes with an extended, lavish wedding dance featuring a large and diverse cast amid glorious sets.