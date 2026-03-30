Video: Watch the Trailer for Boots Riley's I LOVE BOOSTERS

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The official trailer is here for I LOVE BOOSTERS, from filmmaker Boots Riley. The movie follows a crew of professional shoplifters who take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven, played by Demi Moore. The movie will arrive in theaters on May 22, 2026.

The colorful trailer previews the exploits of the group, dubbed the "Boosters," as they make it their mission to spit in the face of capitalism. The surrealist comedy stars Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Lakeith Stanfield, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, Will Poulter, and Don Cheadle.

Ahead of its theatrical debut, Boots Riley will take the movie to college campuses across the country. Following its World Premiere as the opening night of South By Southwest, the nationwide tour will stop in major markets, including New York, Bloomington, New Haven, Tulsa, and Athens, among others. Take a look at the list of stops here. The movie will also serve as the opening night film at the 52nd Seattle International Film Festival.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NEON