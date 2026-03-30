Jerome Elliott Will Bring THE BRIDGES I'M MANICALLY COUNTING to the Palm Springs Cultural Center

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After a seven-year hiatus from solo cabaret, acclaimed performer Jerome Elliott will return to the stage with The Bridges I’m Manically Counting, a new musical journey debuting Sunday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

Elliott teams with pianist and music director Christopher Marlowe—renowned for his collaboration with Nancy LaMott—to explore themes of connection, obsession, and the winding detours of a restless mind. Inspired by a recent milestone birthday, the show moves seamlessly across the American Songbook, classic and contemporary Broadway, and a few unexpected surprises.

Directed by Broadway, off-Broadway, and national tour veteran Tim Ewing, The Bridges I’m Manically Counting marks Elliott’s return to the cabaret spotlight following his tenure as Artistic Director of Desert Ensemble Theatre from 2018 to 2026. He was last seen in a major cabaret performance in King of the Song Cue Ball at Michael Holmes’ Purple Room in 2019.

Known for his deeply personal storytelling and commitment to lyric interpretation, Elliott has built a reputation for performances that “seamlessly flow from one emotion to another… hitting the soft and poignant spots of the audience” (Berkshire Fine Arts). An alumnus of the International Cabaret Conference at Yale University, he counts Julie Wilson, Jason Graae, Sally Mayes, Pamela Myers, Sharon McNight, Alex Rybeck, and Lina Koutrakos among his mentors.

This performance also helps continue the inaugural season of the Cultural Center’s new cabaret space in Theatre Two. “The Cultural Center has made a huge impact on our local entertainment community,” Elliott said. “It’s a gift to have a venue that supports and showcases cabaret artists in the desert.”