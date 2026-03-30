Studio For Performing Arts LA Will Host 4th Annual MENASA Diversity Actors Showcase at Culver City Theatre

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The MENASA Diversity Actors Showcase will return for its fourth year this spring, culminating in a one-night-only live event on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at the Culver City Theatre in Los Angeles, presented in collaboration with the Hollywood Arab Film Festival and the Casting Society.

Produced by Studio For Performing Arts LA and the Studio For Performing Arts Foundation, in collaboration with the Casting Society and the Hollywood Arab Film Festival, the showcase continues to expand access and visibility for actors of Middle Eastern, North African, South Asian, and Southwest Asian (MENASA / SWANA) descent.

Studio For Performing Arts LA is a Los Angeles-based acting school focused on career development and industry access for performers, while its nonprofit Foundation expands access through scholarships and low-cost programs. The initiative is presented in collaboration with the Hollywood Arab Film Festival, which amplifies Arab and North African voices in cinema, and includes the support of the Casting Society, a global organization of casting professionals dedicated to excellence and inclusivity across the entertainment industry.

While the April 18 event offers a live performance opportunity for selected actors in Los Angeles, the initiative remains national in scope, with performers across the United States participating through a virtual submission process. All actors submit a one-minute monologue online, with select participants invited to perform in person for an audience of casting directors, agents, managers, and industry professionals.

The hybrid format reflects the showcase's evolving mission: to serve as both a live industry event and an ongoing talent discovery resource. A curated digital database of submissions will be shared with participating industry professionals, extending opportunities for actors beyond the live performance.

The initiative arrives amid ongoing industry disparities. According to research presented by the MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition (MAAC), 78% of MENA characters on television are portrayed in stereotypical roles such as terrorists or soldiers, underscoring the continued need for platforms that elevate authentic representation.

Founded by actor, director, and educator Walid Chaya, the MENASA Diversity Actors Showcase was created to help bridge the gap between talent and access in the entertainment industry.

"By bringing together industry professionals and a wide range of performers, we're creating a space where visibility can translate into real opportunity on stage and screen," said Chaya.

Since its launch, the showcase has connected actors with industry professionals across major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., while continuing to grow as a national initiative.

Submissions for the 2026 showcase are currently open and free to U.S.-based MENASA/SWANA actors of all ages. All participants must be based in the United States and authorized to work.