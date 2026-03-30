Marilyn Maye, Claybourne Elder and More to Perform at 54 Below in April

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In April, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Marilyn Maye, Claybourne Elder and many more.

JASON GRAAE: IT’S A GRAAE NIGHT FOR SINGING! – APRIL 1 AT 7PM

In A Graae Night For Singing, the recently Graae-headed Jason Graae explores his Graae-ness, and his beloved, fascinating and divorced parents, and their friends and acquaintances like Dorothy Loudon, Victor Borge, and Edvard Grieg. (I know- so much name dropping!)

Oh and he sings a bunch of songs too, including a few from his past Broadway shows! Musical direction by Gerald Sternbach.

Broadway: A Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, and Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?. Off-Broadway: Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh, (Drama Desk nomination – Best Actor in a Musical) Forever Plaid, Olympus On My Mind, Snoopy!, etc. National tours: Wicked, Falsettos. LA: Ragtime, Forbidden Hollywood/Bway (Ovation Award) TV: “Rude Awakening,” “6 Feet Under,” “Friends,” “Frasier,” “Dukes of Hazzard in Hollywood,” “Sabrina,” “Caroline in the City,” “Evening at Pops,” “Words & Music by Jerry Herman,” etc. Was the voice of Lucky for Lucky Charms Cereal. Recorded 85 Albums. Won the LA Drama Critics Circle Award, 4 Bistros, and other stuff.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RE-ARRANGED: A NIGHT OF FEMME DUETS – APRIL 1 AT 9:30PM

Step into an evening of bold harmonies and beautiful reinvention at Re-Arranged: A Night of Femme Duets. This intimate concert experience celebrates the artistry, power, and nuance of femme voices through thoughtfully crafted duet arrangements that give your favorite songs a fresh perspective.

Featuring original arrangements by Sydney Stephan and hosted by Sabina Demidovich, with performances by over 30 of New York City’s most exceptional femme artists, Re-Arranged highlights connection, collaboration, and musical storytelling at its finest. From harmonies to reinterpretations, each pairing offers something familiar yet entirely new.

Produced by Sydney Stephan (she/her) (Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack”) of Productions by Stephan, Re-Arranged is a one-night-only celebration of femme creativity, musical excellence, and the art of collaboration. Hosted by Sabina Demidovich (she/her).

Featuring Courtney Burnett (she/her), Charli Bush (she/her), Emma Busse (she/her), Bianca Calisi (she/her), Amanda D’Amico (she/her), Ashlee Danielle (she/her), Leigh Dillon (she/her), Emma Gervasi (they/she), Lucy Harmon (she/her), Kayla Jordan Jacobs (she/her), Madison Keenoy (she/her), Hailie Lucille (she/her), Nancy Madonna (she/her), Jade McDonough (she/her), Mary Nikols (she/her), Faith Northcutt (she/her), Isabella Orosco (she/her), Saachi Pai (she/her), Yasmin Ranz-Lind (she/her), Emily Ricalde (she/her), Alexis Richelle (she/her), Angelique Rodriguez (she/they), Angelita Romero (she/her), Gabbie Sansone (she/her), Allison Santos Lezama (she/her), Aquila Sol (she/her), Yodelle Tan (she/her), and Grace Whetstone (she/her).

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARY PORTER: HATS OFF TO CAROLINA – APRIL 2 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Encore by popular demand! After her sold out debut, Mary Porter returns to 54 Below with Hats Off to Carolina, a tribute show to North Carolina artists, with music director Michael Orland.

Join Mary Porter, Michael Orland, and their special guest artists in this unique show featuring hit songs from Roberta Flack, Nina Simone, James Taylor, Randy Travis, Thelonious Monk, Ronnie Milsap, Ben E. King and other great North Carolina artists. Featuring special guests Seth Sikes and Edmund Bagnell.

A natural on any stage, Mary Porter is an international performer, recording artist and North Carolina native. She is no stranger to a stage and has performed sold out shows during her performances in Puerto Vallarta Mexico. In NYC, she joined Enrique de Allende on stage for his Carnegie Hall debut in 2023 (her second time performing under that legendary roof). Classically trained and with a versatile voice; her range and style allow her to adapt to many types of music…perfect for the variety in this show with Michael Orland.

Michael Orland began his impressive musical career at the tender age of three. He has become one of the most acclaimed musical directors on the concert and nightclub scene. In addition to playing for many celebrities including Lucie Arnaz, Katherine McPhee, Deborah Gibson, Jennifer Holliday, Kristin Chenoweth, Gladys Knight and Barry Manilow; Michael played for hit shows Forbidden Broadway, Ruthless, and When Pigs Fly. He served as vocal coach and pianist on “American Idol” for 16 years. An accomplished songwriter, his songs have been featured on daytime and primetime shows. On recordings, he can be heard with several major artists and is currently working on his album of piano solos and also with Mary Porter on her 4th album.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS LOLA YOUNG – APRIL 2 AT 9:30PM

Lola Young will not appear at this performance.

Join us at 54 Below for a rocking, angsty, and raw evening featuring the songs of Lola Young! In an unforgettable celebration of the youngest British pop star to reach number one since Dua Lipa, winner of the 2026 Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and the 2025 ASCAP Vanguard Award, experience Young’s platinum certified hits! From “Messy” to new hits including “One Thing,” “SPIDERS,” and “Not Like That Anymore,” these unforgettable songs will be given a 54 Below twist. Featuring an edgy and punky cast, this performance is produced & directed by Henry Dougherty (they/them) & music directed by Halle Mitchell (she/they).

Featuring Clover Adore, Harley Barton, Lydia Kelly Campbell, Denny!, Camille Fundingsland, Hendrikje Geary, Katelyn Harold, Nalani Johnson, Trey Jolly, Malea Kimberly, Amelio Kirshon, Katryna Marttala, and Ethan Sadkowski.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CLAYBOURNE ELDER – APRIL 3, 4, & 15 AT 7PM

The performance on Apr 15 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Claybourne Elder celebrates the release of his debut album, If the Stars Were Mine, with a series of album release concerts that bring his acclaimed live show to 54 Below. Known for evenings that critics have described as effortless, emotionally resonant, and laugh-out-loud funny, Elder blends masterful storytelling and his richly expressive voice.

Praised for his warmth, candor, and disarming charm, Elder moves fluidly between songs and stories—pairing classic material from the Great American Songbook and Sondheim with unexpected pop moments and deeply personal reflections. These release concerts offer audiences the chance to experience If the Stars Were Mine as it was meant to be heard: live, intimate, and infused with the heart, humor, and humanity that have made his performances so widely celebrated.

Claybourne Elder is a Grammy, Screen Actors Guild Award, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel nominee. He played John Adams on the first three seasons of HBO’s hit series “The Gilded Age” and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award®-winning revival of Company starring Patti LuPone. He is known for his performances on Broadway in Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song, and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl. Other New York performances include Jackie in Wild Party at New York City Center, Hollis in Sondheim’s Road Show, Strike Up the Band at Carnegie Hall, Do I Hear A Waltz at New York City Center, and Allegro at Classic Stage.

Recently he launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for people who might not have the means. They have given away over 3,000 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally, being featured on “This American Life,” CBS “This Morning” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” @claybourneelder

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees) - $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VERSES AND VOICES! ELLEN WINTER – APRIL 3 AT 9:30PM

This show is part of our Verses and Voices series which aims to break down institutional and financial barriers for both artists and audiences. For more information on Verses and Voices, please visit 54below.org/VersesAndVoices

Ellen Winter, co-composer of 36 Questions and bandleader of bold off-Broadway (The Beastiary, Cold War Choir Practice, Hurricane Diane), makes their 54 Below debut in Verses and Voices. With one foot firmly planted in the theater world and the other in indie-pop, Ellen and her band weave together a night blending genre, storytelling, and flirty debauchery. Selections include dramatic interpretations of songs from her albums YIKES, Every Feeling I’ve Ever Felt braided with original music from several new works in progress – with a Sondheim song (or three) thrown in. As an extrovert with too much love to go around, Ellen will be joined on stage by fellow weirdos of the Broadway, off-Broadway, and music-making-in-a-gay-kind-of-way communities.

Featuring Tsebiyah Mishael Derry, Morgan Siobhan Green, Kat Rodriguez, Nina Ross, Jessie Shelton, Jae W.B., and more stars to be announced!

All tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish. A $3 facility fee will be applied to all paid orders. For Premium seats our suggested donation amount is $25 or more. For General Admission our suggested donation amount is $10 or more. All General Admission seats will be first come first serve on the night of the performance. No Food & Beverage Minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH MARTI CUMMINGS – APRIL 4 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular! Featuring Hassan and Pissi Myles.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

54 Below’s brunch experience includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent P&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. Make it a weekend to remember by trying our special mimosa flights! View brunch menu here.

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails)

For this brunch show only, an unlimited drink package may be purchased for $25 extra. The Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOSH THONE- TO: WISCONSIN, FROM: NYC, WITH LOVE – APRIL 4 AT 9:30PM

Wisconsin native and award-winning vocalist Josh Thone (The American Pops Orchestra’s NextGen Vocal Competition at Lincoln Center, The Jimmy Awards at the Minskoff Theatre, Josh Thone: Live in Concert) makes his 54 Below debut in To: Wisconsin, From: NYC, With Love.

A rising stage actor who made his professional theatrical debut this past holiday season, Josh brings both storytelling and showmanship to this heartfelt, brand-new evening.

To: Wisconsin, From: NYC, With Love celebrates the journey from small-town Wisconsin beginnings to the New York City Broadway scene through intimate storytelling, laughter, and powerhouse performances from Wisconsin-raised artists now thriving in NYC and beyond.

Featuring music made famous by small-town legends and Broadway favorites, including “Coat of Many Colors,” “exile,” “Not the Boy Next Door,” “Brave,” and “Look to the Rainbow,” Josh creates a nostalgic, joy-filled atmosphere that blends original music, shared memories, and the celebration of where we come from. Under the musical direction and accompaniment of Jack Murphy, the evening welcomes a lineup of guest artists whose own journeys echo the heart of the show.

The evening includes a special appearance by Broadway powerhouse Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago, Annie), whose mentorship of Josh began at the Jimmy Awards, offering a foreword and introduction to the night. She is joined by a vibrant collective of rising New York talents, including Ellie Brenner, Analiese Bradshaw, and Adelaide Rhys, each bringing their own stories of Midwest beginnings transformed into big-city ambition. Together, they create a warm, joyful, community-driven concert experience that reminds us to celebrate not just where we come from, but where we are heading.

The evening is hosted by Jordan Whitrock of The Jordan Whitrock Podcast. This is a one-of-a-kind musical homecoming you will not want to miss, where small-town roots meet big-city dreams in the heart of Broadway’s living room, 54 Below.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PAULO SZOT – APRIL 5 AT 7PM

Tony Award winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific) returns to 54 Below with a brand new show! After originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet and a showstopping turn as Hades in Hadestown, Paulo returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier.

This “Enchanted Evening” will be a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage and beyond!

Brazilian opera baritone Paulo Szot is a Broadway star, having made a sensational debut in 2008 as Emile de Becque in the Lincoln Center revival of South Pacific. For his performance he was showered with awards, among them the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, the Theatre World Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor, and the Tony Award® for Best Actor in a Musical. Since then, he has starred on Broadway in Chicago, & Juliet, and Hadestown.

Paulo Szot made his professional operatic debut in São Paulo in 1997 as Figaro in Il Barbiere di Siviglia, and in 2000 won Brazil’s Prêmio Carlos Gomes for Best Vocal Performance. Since then Paulo has sung thirty roles in sixty productions, mostly in South America and Europe. In 2006 he starred in New York City Opera productions of Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, Bizet’s Carmen, and Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro. Paulo Szot is the first Brazilian ever to receive a Tony Award®. He speaks Portuguese, Polish, English, Italian, French and a bit of Spanish. In 2010 he added some Russian to the list, singing the leading role of Kovalyov in the Metropolitan Opera premiere of Shostakovich’s The Nose.

$85.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $140.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY’S VARSITY SHOW THROUGH THE AGES, FEAT. THE 132ND YEAR CAST – APRIL 5 AT 9:30PM

In The Varsity Show’s 132nd year, it is celebrated as Columbia University’s oldest performing arts tradition with an elite alumni base that includes Greta Gerwig, Lauren Graham, Art Garfunkel, Tom Kitt, Jeanine Tesori, Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, and many more! For the second annual West End Preview, the company of the 132nd Varsity Show will come together to celebrate the show’s extensive history. Join us as cast members past and present perform songs from the Varsity Show Archives, and perhaps even a preview of songs from this year’s show!

Music direction by Max Kleban. Featuring Josh Chang, Gaia Di Mitri, Ana Huesa, Kai Joseph, Hannah Levinson, Elsa Rose McIntyre Córdoba, Jaden Natividad, Ariana Neal, Anoushka Sharma, and Luca Tuana i Guitart.

Also joined by Wren Pfetcher, Colson Struss, Ella Abramovitz, Chloe Lein, Kennedy Eagleton, HeeJee Yoon, Max Kleban, Anna Steel, Breanna Ellison, and Catherine Greenwald.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILYN MAYE – APRIL 6 – 8, 11, 14, & 16 – 19 AT 7PM & APRIL 10 AT 8PM

The performance on April 19 will also be livestreamed. Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 98th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.

Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers.

For Marilyn’s birthday on April 10, our regular menu will be replaced with a special prix fixe. All guests will be charged $95 per person for their meals. This pricing does not include additional beverages or tax and gratuity.

$113 cover charge (includes $13 in fees). $178 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $183 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ME IN 2016 – APRIL 6 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as we throw it back to 2016 with the music that shaped us a full decade ago. Your favorite New York City performers are pulling out their iPod Shuffles to bring you the songs that scream Mannequin Challenge, creepy clowns, and carpool karaoke. Directed and produced by Annie Brown, you won’t want to miss this night of throwbacks, embarrassing stories, and all the things that are so “me in 2016” for all of us!

Music direction by Caleb McCarroll. Featuring Junior Adjei, Laura Dellis, Naiya Fernandez, Abby Glass, Lyla Karekinian, Ryan P. Kennedy, Zachary Neiman-Macak, BK Noble, Madison Osment, Echo Deva Picone, Kaden Potak, Pia Ramchandani, Angelique Rodriguez, Sushma Saha, Allison Santos Lezama, Maya Sistruck, Jonathon Timpanelli, Mikayla Watkins, and Sarah Wolf.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MISS FAIRFIELD COUNTY: THE PAGEANT: THE MUSICAL – APRIL 7 AT 9:30PM

54 Below is proud to present songs from the new musical Miss Fairfield County: The Pageant: The Musical in a sparkling concert event created by Matthew Meade. Set inside a small-town beauty pageant where ambition runs high and secrets are impossible to keep, the show blends big Broadway belts, sharp comedy, and heartfelt surprises. Featuring standout numbers from the score, the evening celebrates crowns, confidence, and the chaos that unfolds when being “perfect” starts to crack. Whether you love pageants, musicals, or dramatic women in evening gowns, this concert delivers laughs, heart, and rhinestones in equal measure. Don’t worry if you’ve never heard of it — neither has Fairfield County, and that’s kind of the point.

Music direction by Trevor P. Bourland. Featuring Kayla Green, Christopher Herr, Daphne Jackins, Lyla Karekinian, Tara Nicole Murphy, Caitlyn Schmidt, Sydney Webb, and Kimmi Zimmermann.

Joined by ensemble members Donovan Counts, Blake Gioviti, Yolee Louis, Kaleb Purswell, Brennan Schmidt, Gary Levy Tunstall III, Haley Walters, and Nia Wright.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SARAH GOODMAN: LESBIAN THESPIAN’S BROADWAY DIVA COLLECTION, FEAT. KATE BALDWIN & MORE! – APRIL 8 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. Sarah Goodman has appeared on the 54 Below stage in her solo show Lesbian Thespian, Macon… His Own Way: The Comeback, GOOD SHOW!, her duo sibling cabaret show, 54 Does 54, and Sondheim Unplugged.

Sarah Goodman returns to 54 Below in the latest edition of Lesbian Thespian: Lesbian Thespian’s Broadway Diva Collection! Sarah shares her stories of being a showbiz kid who lives in NYC but is “not yet a New Yorker.” Living her theatre kid dreams, Sarah has met and befriended many of her favorite Broadway Divas and those very Divas are joining Sarah to sing some Broadway bangers. Hear music from Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, musical theatre medleys, and more!

Directed by Dana Kelly Craig, with music direction by Kerianne Brennan. Featuring Broadway Divas Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Jackie Burns, Natalie Joy Johnson, Salisha Thomas, and more stars to be announced!

Also joined by Katherine Winter.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY’S BFA MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2026 – APRIL 9 AT 9:30PM

3 bucks, 2 bags, 1 debut cabaret. Join us in welcoming the 2026 graduating class of Western Connecticut State University’s BFA Musical Theatre program. Get ready for a night of powerful ballads, comedic hits, and 32-bar cuts, as these emerging professionals take musical theatre’s best audition songs to 54 Below! These students, as featured in Goodspeed’s Festival of New Musicals, are dedicated to creating the theatre of tomorrow. Come get to know the next faces of Broadway at this graduation celebration!

Produced by Yazmin DeJesus and Zola Kneeland. Music direction by Ann Gerschefski [she/her].

Featuring Blessett Anderson [she/her], Cleo Fiedler [she/they], Yazmin DeJesus [she/they], Chanelle Jaime-Guzman [she/her], Natalie Kitchin [she/her], Zola Kneeland [she/her], Majella Maltempi ([she/her], Allison Mele [she/her], Carlos Peréz [he/him], Riley Quinn-Caruso [she/her], Jessica Ragucci [she/her], Amanda Seery [she/they], Zach Spreng [he/they], and Savannah Wright [she/her].

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – APRIL 11 & 25 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T Evans. The performance on Apr 11 will feature John Easterlin, Kylie Heyman, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Schuyler Iona Press, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Apr 25 will feature Kylie Heyman, Ben Jones, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $91 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FRANK SINATRA: THE CONCERT! – APRIL 12 AT 7PM

A Special Night of Sinatra Classics!

After producing nearly 100 different Sinatra shows, Scott Siegel knows which great Sinatra songs thrilled the most, which performers sang them the best, what audiences most want to hear. That’s what his Frank Sinatra: The Concert! will deliver! This will be the ultimate tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, performed with all the love, passion, and style that his sensational cast of Broadway, opera, concert, and nightclub stars will bring to the 54 Below stage.

Scott Siegel, the producer, director, writer, and host of Frank Sinatra: The Concert created nearly 100 Sinatra concerts for 54 Below and other venues around the country. In addition, he has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by Isaac Harlan.

Featuring Louis Atlas, John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOISE COMPLAINT: TAP INTO THE BEAT – APRIL 12 AT 9:30PM

Presenting a rare full-length tap show at 54 Below — tickets are now available for Noise Complaint on April 12 at 9:30pm.

This evening is a celebration of tap dance, music, and the powerful relationship between the two. Tap functions not only as movement but also as a shared language—one that speaks to all of us.

The cast will feature Emiko Nakagawa (“World of Dance”), Sydney Burtis (Billy Elliot national tour), Kaiden Currie (The Chita Rivera Awards, MLB All-Star Game), Jessee Leigh Robinson (ZAZ, New York City Center), Lucas Diego Marinetto (“World of Dance,” “So You Think You Can Dance”), Ellis and Jaden Foreman (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Jaxon Keller (Kennedy Center Honors 2025), and a live band! Audiences will experience tap through a wide-ranging musical program, from classic and contemporary jazz to modern hip hop. The night will be packed with energy, featuring numbers you won’t want to miss. Music direction by Mike Bond.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RECLAIMING THE CROWN: UPLIFTING WOMEN THROUGH MUSIC – APRIL 14 AT 9:30PM

Olivia Conti and Savannah Fouchi, joined by a dazzling ensemble of performers, working Broadway professionals, and rising musical theatre talents, proudly present Reclaiming the Crown at 54 Below — a powerful cabaret event uplifting women through music, storytelling, and sisterhood. Directed and produced by Olivia Conti and Savannah Fouchi, Reclaiming the Crown offers fresh, feminist interpretations of beloved songs inspired by classic fairytales and animated heroines. With a blend of nostalgia and bold new perspectives, this concert shines a spotlight on the grace, courage, and resilience that define generations of powerful women — both onstage and in real life.

All proceeds from the performance will benefit a local women’s shelter Center for the Women of NY, because true royalty uplifts others.

Don’t miss Reclaiming the Crown — a night of powerhouse vocals, timeless Disney melodies, and unapologetic empowerment that will leave you inspired. Accompanied by Matthew Angelaccio.

Featuring Sydney Ciencin, Gwendalyn Rose Díaz, Jessica Fegeley, Tess Fouchi, Samantha Garvey, Magdalena Gawlińska, Rachael Harper, Victoria Hickman, Samantha Lane, Leah Lehnertz, Mikayla Lynn, Valeria N. Mictil Rivera, Kara Newman, Sunnie K. Sellers, and Kitana Samme Sultan.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS FOR SURVIVORS: A BENEFIT FOR DAY ONE – APRIL 15 AT 9:30PM

Prepare for an emotional night of music for a good cause! In partnership with 54 Below, Day One is proud to bring a celebration of song and storytelling, dedicated to raising awareness for survivors of relationship abuse and domestic violence. Directed and produced by Taylor Towers, Songs for Survivors is a showcase of memory and emotion, with rising talents from opera, musical theatre, and beyond. A portion of the proceeds will help support Day One’s mission of being a safe haven and support for survivors. Join us for a night of emotion, laughter, and healing as we raise our voices to raise those that cannot.

Music direction by Noah Turner. Featuring Leila Bruske, Giovanna Greco, Emily Harrington, Allison Lian, Chelsea LeValley, Emerson McAlister, Celeste Meola, Lyndsey Minerva, Lizzy Stant, Lilly Mae Stover, and Delaney White.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTIAN DÉ GRÉ CÁRDENAS: THE ALCHEMISTS’ DUEL – APRIL 16 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. The Alchemists’ Duel Broadway Cabaret’s darkest mind Returns to 54 Below… with friends

Welcome to The Alchemists’ Duel — the latest miscreation from seven-time New York indie-theater festival winner Christian De Gré Cárdenas — an evening that pits opera against musical theater in a riotous night of melody, mischief, and mayhem. Five pairs of award-winning composer/librettist teams enter the ring to conjure brand-new works sparked by freshly commissioned ideas, each fighting for glory, bragging rights, and a $5,000 prize to be donated to the charity, nonprofit, or project of their choosing.

Presided over by the delightfully damned La Muerte and their ill-made accomplice Diablito, the evening hurtles toward a glorious reckoning — when the audience decides who triumphs and who is forever damned.

Brazen. Generous. Beautiful kind of chaos — and the power, for once, is entirely in your hands.

Music direction and piano by Nevada Lozano.

Hosted by Michael Berberich and The Robb.

Featured writers include Christian De Gré Cárdenas and Joseph Reese Anderson, Susan Kander and Kelley Rourke, Nevada Lozano, Matthew Ricketts and James Kennedy, Charlie Romano and Garrett Bell, Kamala Sankaram and Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton, Dan Schlosberg and Amanda Quaid, and Grammy nominee Rona Siddiqui.

Featured performers include Brandon Bell, Sishel Claverie, Mollie Craven, Emma Grimsley, Charlie High, Claudillea Holloway, Jackson Hurt, Alexandra Lang, Chauncey Packer, and Alex Schechter.

Joined by Sarah Koenig-Plonskier on violin, Chris Santos on cello, and Adam Wolfe on percussion.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THEATRE ROCK LIVE! – APRIL 17 AT 9:30PM

We all know that Broadway ROCKS and Theatre Rock LIVE is a soaring tribute to, and celebration of, the best of Broadway’s rock musicals! Part show. Part rock concert. Wholly unforgettable. Theatre Rock brings the greatest hits of this genre to life.

Building on a successful debut year of touring the East Coast, and multiple NYC appearances, Theatre Rock continues to light up the current music scene with the perfect blend of a skilled and dynamic rock band, and thrilling vocal agility, with a Rock Musical revue. So, get your voices warmed up, your air guitars tuned, and prepare to dance in your seats to Broadway rock and pop songs you know and love!

The group features the rock tenor of international recording artist/MC Eric Scott Klein (Days Before Tomorrow), the dynamic Grace Romanello (Mean Girls), and the magical Stephen the Voice (Love Child – The Experience) fused with the energy of a skilled rock/pop band anchored by veteran musical director Joe Andolino (Soundwall). The band is rounded out by Broadway pit and rock band veterans, with Tony Ventura on bass, Jason Gianni on drums, Derek Davodowich on guitar, and Naxo Lara Romero on electric violin.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $80 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VICTORIA ELENA: CONFESSIONS OF A PROFESSIONAL PRINCESS – APRIL 18 AT 1PM

“The show…define[s] Victoria as a modern day Julie Andrews.” – BroadwayWorld

Victoria Elena, recently seen as Mary Poppins at Grandstreet Theatre in Montana, and in the international tour of Cocomelon LIVE, makes her 54 Below solo debut with Confessions of a Professional Princess. Join Victoria as she shares her story of starting a princess party company during the pandemic and dazzles us with tales of her experiences performing as a professional princess in New York City. Accompanied by music director Nick Hetko, featuring music from Disney’s Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, and more, come enjoy the nostalgia of your childhood songs and explore what it truly means to be a princess.

Victoria Elena has been described as a “modern day Julie Andrews” (BroadwayWorld). She was most recently seen as Mary Poppins at Grandstreet Theatre. Victoria starred as Ms. Appleberry in the international tour of Cocomelon LIVE, performing in Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Africa, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Kuwait. Some favorite roles include Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Kim Macafee in Bye Bye Birdie, and Miss Barley in the regional premiere of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder at Hale Centre Theatre. She owns and operates NYC princess entertainment company, Princesses by Victoria. Featuring special guest Jacob Khalil (“SNL”).

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SWINGIN’ BELOW: A NIGHT OF JAZZ AND STANDARDS – APRIL 18 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as we sing through the Great American Songbook in Swingin’ Below: A Night of Jazz and Standards. With hits made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Louis Armstrong, and even more of your favorite artists, you’re in for a night of non-stop entertainment. Featuring iconic standards such as “Dream a Little Dream of Me” and “Fly Me To The Moon,” get ready to be transported back to the jazz age by an all-star cast and a swingin’ band. Follow producer Gabriela Torres and this incredible ensemble as we celebrate the history and significance of jazz.

Music directed by Ricky Jefferson. Featuring Madilyn Jaz, Nana Kruger, Ruby Laks, Quint Paxton, and Gabriela Torres.

Also joined by Ricky Jefferson on piano, Laura Orzehoski on trombone, Koleby Royston on drums, Cameron Sewell on alto saxophone, and Aidan Taylor on bass.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOMETHING TO BE PROUD OF – APRIL 19 AT 9:30PM

Join us at the iconic 54 Below for an unforgettable cabaret celebrating the artistry and success of the Justin D. Reamy Vocal Studio. Something to Be Proud Of features singers whose voices have carried them to success on Broadway stages, in major motion pictures, on television, and beyond. Each number showcases the power, versatility, and artistry of performers who bring stories to life with confidence and emotional depth. Prepare for an evening of voices that command the room and reflect the passion, discipline, and excellence behind their remarkable careers. Music direction by Asher Muldoon.

Featuring Chiara Aiello, Emeline Battles, Kayla Brandt, Caroline Cohen, Michael Di Leo, Lexi Einsenhart, Victoria Fiore, Madeleine Flanagan, Will Flynn, Ronnie Galluccio, Shiloh Goldberger, Sarah Helbringer, Caitlyn Kops, Emma Kops, Halle Mastroberardino, Joana Meurkens, Asher Muldoon, Angeli Negron, Skye Papa, Jordan Reising, Shea Suffoletta, Julian Walton, and Kevin Wang.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OLIVIA KATZ: A NIGHT WITH THE BROADWAY BANKER – APRIL 20 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Olivia Katz makes her 54 Below debut with A Night with the Broadway Banker, a compelling concert inspired by her journey from investment banking to the musical theatre stage. Through a vibrant selection of musical theatre and pop songs, Olivia captures the anxieties of being a young professional in New York and the fear—and thrill—of taking a risk to pursue what you love. Drawing inspiration from artists who have famously pivoted from the corporate world to life on the stage (Jessica Vosk, John Legend, Tom Kitt, and more!), the evening features a brand new song from Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich’s Ever After, along with special guest duets. Blending personal storytelling with rich vocals and emotional depth, Olivia invites the audience to laugh, reflect, celebrate the courage it takes to bet on yourself.

Music direction by Matt Baker. Featuring special guests Jordan Lee Garcia, Charlie Hammond, Juliette Katz, and Tom Kitt.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OBAMA’S SUMMER PLAYLIST IN CONCERT – APRIL 20 AT 9:30PM

President Barack Obama will not appear at this performance

What do Beyoncé, Springsteen, and Stevie Wonder all have in common? They’ve all made it onto former President Barack Obama’s iconic summer playlists. Join us as we bring Obama’s favorite songs to the 54 Below stage featuring your favorite NYC performers. From “365” to “Feeling Good,” experience a night of music crafted from iconic (and presidential) taste.

Co-produced by Katie Trumbull and Annie Brown. Music direction by Caleb McCarroll. Featuring William Alexander, Michael Andreaus, Annie Brown, Emily Croft, Rachel Croom, Erin Rose Doyle, Lauren Gamiel, Dani Goldberg, Dashiell Gregory, Dillon Klena, Hailie Lucille, Tsehai Marson, Jenny Mollet, Melanie Moreno, Jenna Sage, Katie Trumbull, and Sophie Joan Tyler.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOUNG VOICES FOR CHANGE: MAGAZINER VOCAL STUDIO BENEFIT FOR ERIK’S WISH – APRIL 22 AT 7PM

Join internationally acclaimed singer and voice teacher Badiene Magaziner for an evening of Broadway and pop favorites with Young Voices for Change, a group founded by Badiene to give singers a platform for social awareness.

The rising MVS stars, will be showcased among MVS Broadway and Off-Broadway stars including Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Alayna Martus (Disney’s The Lion King), Olivia Edward (Annie Get Your Gun), Ryan Sell (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Annabelle Kempf (Billy Elliot), Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde), Raquel Nobile (Yiddish Fiddler), and Yair Keydar (“Star Search”), and will raise funds for the Make-a-Wish Foundation in honor of Badiene’s son, Erik.

Badiene’s only child, Erik Emanuel Boelkow, was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. Erik’s best chance for survival was a bone marrow transplant with marrow from a healthy donor. No donor was found and Erik died at the tender age of 13. Badiene created a show called Erik’s Wish as a tribute to his short but impactful life!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Produced by Badiene Magaziner. Executive produced by Alyssa Kirchner. Music directed by Ruobing Zhang.

Featuring Jackie Andrea, Phebe Barnett, Seraphina Conti, Charlotte Cronin, Eva Joan Daugherty, Naiya Fernandez, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Jade Hebling, Cara Impallomeni, Joshua Kai Kaplan, Austin Lee, Omi Lichtenstein, Skylar Lu, Eleni Misetic, Luli Mitchell, Rockie Mosher, Royina Patel, Sofia Pellegrino, Aria Platt, Kashi Rathod, Elliott Rhee, Adabelle Ross, Matteo Russo, McCall Sheetz, Tori Small, Emily Stanton, Jack Walters, and Matalyn Walters.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY GOES GREEN: A CONCERT TO BENEFIT THE BROADWAY GREEN ALLIANCE – APRIL 22 AT 9:30PM

Come Celebrate Earth Day at 54 Below by seeing Broadway Goes Green: A Concert to Benefit the Broadway Green Alliance! Launched in 2008, The Broadway Green Alliance is an industry wide initiative that educates, motivates, and inspires the theater community to implement environmentally friendlier practices on Broadway and Beyond. And what better way to celebrate all things green by singing songs from some of Broadway’s greenest shows?

Get ready to hear songs from all your favorites, such as Shrek, Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, and more! Produced by Kyle Geriak, featuring a cast of all-star singers, and hosted by former Broadway Green Alliance Captain Carly Gendell (School of Rock) this night is sure to make you “Go Green!” A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Broadway Green Alliance.

Featuring Lawrence Alexander, Erik Altemus, Sophia Bonasso, Eleanor Conover, Emily Rose DeMartino, Heather Falk, Carly Gendell, Kyle Geriak, Olivia Hardy, Jana Djenne Jackson, Amelie Jaime, Storm Lever, Sophia Manicone, Ella Mardirossian, Sophie Miller, Najm Muhammad, Christian Perkins, Michael Ryterski, Jonalyn Saxer, Paige Smallwood, David Socolar, Lauren Marie Soto, Carson Stewart, Jason Eric Testa, Alice K. Tinari, Rachel Webb

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HUGH PANARO: MAN WITHOUT A MASK – APRIL 23 – 25 & 30 & MAY 1 AT 7PM

Hugh Panaro is a Broadway and concert fan favorite and, of course, has many “Phans” who have come to know this skillful actor/singer from his over 2,000 performances as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway and, before that, as Raoul, a rare distinction. Currently starring in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Masquerade, he also played Marius during the original Broadway run of Les Misérables, after having opened the first national tour and went on to play Valjean in both his hometown of Philadelphia and on the world-famous MUNY Stage.

Hugh Panaro: Man Without A Mask is a very exciting evening taking you right onto Broadway, backstage, into dressing rooms, and into Hugh’s unique and personal scrapbook of a life and career. You won’t want to miss this exciting solo concert, where you will be treated to songs and stories the star will share from Side Show, Show Boat, Lestat, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, The Red Shoes, and all the blockbusters he’s known for… and even some shows he wasn’t in.

Considered to be one of the best male actor/singers in our business, Hugh is always sought after by directors, musical directors, and conductors alike to portray roles and bring them musically to life, with his gifts of subtlety and nuance, as well as the powerhouse pipes he possesses. He has sung across the globe with prestigious orchestras and seems to have a gift for lifting people out of their seats and onto their feet. This talented singer has performed on London’s West End, in Canada and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand throughout Europe and now, he’s bringing it all home, to you, for what promises to be a real event. Musical direction by Joseph Thalken.

$96.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $157 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $162.50 premium seating (includes $17.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAPPHIC SONG SESH: THE EVOLUTION OF LESBIAN POP – APRIL 23 AT 9:30PM

Okay, the sapphic divas truly did the thing this past year. From the lesbian summer featuring “The Subway” by Chappell Roan and Bite Me by Reneé Rapp… to the MOMENT that is Mayhem by Lady Gaga (thank you bisexuals)… the sapphics are being FED. Join us in celebration of all things queer (specifically of the woman and non-binary loving type). Lez get together and vibe to some gay pop (NOT invented by JoJo Siwa) in a night of love, longing, pride, and power to celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week!

Produced by Riley Shroyer. Featuring Sara Ross Avery, Reese Brooks, Emily Cooper, Gwendolyn Fuller, Juno Guhl, Elsa Mae Gustafson, Quinn Hoy, Abby Huff, Brianni Justice, Mia Kaplan, Maya “Mickey” Michalski, Aubrie Ofner, Juliana Padilla, Arielle Schmid, and Dyoisa Wiggins.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS FOR THE STATES: A BENEFIT FOR THE GAVIN CREEL FELLOWSHIP – APRIL 24 AT 9:30PM

Songs for the States is proud to bring its inspiring celebration of arts education to 54 Below. Directed and produced by Leila Rose Gross and Jack Sobolewski, Songs for the States is a nationwide initiative committed to raising awareness and financial support for underfunded arts programs across the country. This performance features a dynamic cast of rising stars—from Broadway stages to award-winning films—united by their passion for the arts and advocacy for equitable arts education. We are especially honored to be raising funds in support of the Gavin Creel Fellowship, which empowers early-career theater artists as they begin their professional journeys. Join us for an unforgettable evening of musical theater classics, bold storytelling, and powerful performances by the next generation of changemakers in the arts.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Gavin Creel Fellowship. Featuring Dominique Alvarez, Derek Bedell, Samantha Bonanno, Anabella Davis, Eli Golden, Leila Rose Gross, Nina Maren, Mackenzie Mercer, Kaylie O’Connell, Isabella Samuels, Jack Sobolewski, Blair Sontag, Remi Tuckman, and Micah Wolfensohn. Joined by Pyromania.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON – APRIL 26 & 27 AT 7PM

Both performances will also be livestreamed. FINAL SEASON! After fifteen glorious years as a celebrated New York City event (It’s a Hit!), the time has come to say Goodbye for Now to Sondheim Unplugged, created in 2010 by series creator and original host Phil Geoffrey Bond, who continues as Executive Producer. At the time of closing, Sondheim Unplugged will have played 150 performances in NYC and dozens more nationally, internationally, and for broadcast.

But Take the Moment, because We’re Still Here and Back in Business for six final, unforgettable Sondheim performances of our multiple award-winning series, featuring a rotating Company of Broadway’s best. Long beloved by audiences of all levels of Sondheim-familiarity, Sondheim Unplugged (2023 Grammy nominee for Outstanding Traditional Pop Vocal Album) features some of the most exciting voices from the worlds of theatre and cabaret, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, and directed by Lucia Spina, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good! FOUR FINAL SHOWS REMAINING! Music direction by Mark Mitchell on Apr 27 only.

The performance on Apr 26 will star special guests Jeff Blumenkrantz, Karl Josef Co, Pamela Winslow Kashani, Ramona Mallory, Lucia Spina, and Michael Winther. Also featuring Jon-Michael Reese, James Seol, and Dax Valdes.

The performance on Apr 27 will star special guests Britney Coleman, Leah Horowitz, Ramona Mallory, and Lucia Spina.

Also featuring Jon-Michael Reese, Michelle Dowdy, Lauren Maria Medina, Jordan Wolfe, and more to be announced!

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY MUSICAL THEATRE STUDENTS AND ALUMNI – APRIL 26 AT 9:30PM

Join the 2026 Senior Class of Musical Theatre at James Madison University for an unforgettable evening as they are joined by some of JMU’s most celebrated alumni. This one-night-only performance is a joyous tribute to their journey, their talent, and the bright futures ahead.

Featuring performances from current students and alumni stars — the event will include show-stopping musical numbers and a raucous celebration of the spirit that defines JMU’s Musical Theatre program. With special guest stars, stories from the industry, and more surprises than a closing night party, this celebration will send the Class of 2026 into the world with style, song, and a whole lot of Madison pride.

Don’t miss this extraordinary evening of music, memories, and the magic of what it means to be a DUKE!

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS HARRY STYLES – APRIL 27 AT 9:30PM

Harry Styles will not appear at this performance

Back by popular demand, the music of chart-topping artist Harry Styles returns to 54 Below for one night only! From “As It Was” and “Adore You,” to “Sign of the Times” and “Kiwi,” join us for a golden night with some of Broadway’s best as we celebrate one of the most influential artists in the music industry today: Harry Styles. Produced by Linnae Medeiros.

Featuring Sonya Balsara, Caden Brauch, Lauren Celentano, Nicci Claspell, Austin Colby, Joah Ditto, Olivia Hardy, Steven Huynh, Josh Jordan, Hannah Kevitt, Jamie Martin Mann, Gabriella Pizzolo, Mikayla Renfrow, Shea Renne, Zalah Vallien, Wes Williams, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NICOLAS KING: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC, MEMORY, & ARRANGEMENTS OF MIKE RENZI – APRIL 28 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Nicolas King returns to 54 Below in an all new show celebrating his long time friend and musical director, Mike Renzi, on April 28th- Mike’s birthday. The pair met when King was 17 years old at a pizza place in Rhode Island, and the rest is history. Hundreds of concerts across the globe together, 3 albums, and 14 years of martinis and memories, the pair played regularly until Mike passed away suddenly in 2021.

Mike Renzi (7 time Emmy Award winner, 10 time Grammy nominee) served as the musical director for Mel Tormé, Lena Horne, and Peggy Lee, and is featured on dozens of their live and studio albums. He also served as accompanist and musical director over his 65 year career for the likes of Lady Gaga, Jack Jones, Frank Sinatra, Blossom Dearie, Maureen McGovern, Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, Dixie Carter, Eartha Kitt, Michael Feinstein, Ann Hampton Callaway, Alan Bergman, and Sandy Stewart and is featured on countless recordings with the best singers in American popular music. He provided music for films as American Hustle and September, and was musical director for “Sesame Street” for 12 years. He appeared on every major stage in the world from Carnegie Hall to the Sidney Opera House, Royal Albert Hall to Lincoln Center, and the Newport Jazz Fest to the White House. Ella Fitzgerald called him “…the best accompanist in the world.”

Nicolas King has appeared on Broadway in A Thousand Clowns with Tom Selleck, Carol Burnett’s Hollywood Arms directed by Hal Prince, and was the longest-running Chip in Disney’s Beauty & The Beast. His TV credits include appearances on “The View,” “Today,” “Sally Jesse Raphael,” twice on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Kenny The Shark,” 8 consecutive years on Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon in Las Vegas, and numerous national TV commercials. He’s the winner of the 2025 MAC Award for Best Major Male Vocalist, 2012 Bistro Award ‘Outstanding Performer of the Year,’ and 2020 BroadwayWorld Award for ‘Best Swing Act.’ His appearances include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Ronnie Scott’s, Birdland, 54 Below, and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. He’s performed and collaborated with artists as Neil Simon, Tony Danza, Linda Lavin, Jane Monheit, Norm Lewis, Debby Boone, Billy Paul, and Jennifer Holliday, and around the country for over 10 years as opening act for his mentor, Liza Minnelli.

King will pay tribute not only to some of Renzi’s most iconic arrangements, led by the inimitable Tedd Firth, but to a wonderful 14 year friendship and magical collaboration.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JUDY WEXLER: IT’S JAZZ. IT’S JOY. IT’S JUDY. – APRIL 28 AT 9:30PM

“IT’S JAZZ. IT’S JOY. IT’S JUDY… This lady can swing, put across a yearning ballad, get into a groove, and have fun with a tongue-in-cheek attitude.” –Stage & Cinema, NYC

Judy Wexler, named by JazzTimes Magazine as “one of the most compelling jazz vocalists on the West Coast,” makes her debut at 54 Below in An Evening with Judy Wexler. Accompanied by acclaimed pianist Jim Ridl and his trio, the evening features stunning arrangements from Judy’s seven Billboard and JazzWeek charting albums. Judy’s repertoire surprises, charms, and sidesteps the predictable, showcasing songs by a diverse range of jazz and pop composers — from Carole King, Paul Simon, and Bob Dylan to Harold Rome, Henry Mancini, Michel Legrand, and the Gershwins.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY CHRISTINE PEDI – APRIL 29 AT 7:00PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for our new concert series celebrating songs from the stage, screen and beyond that tell the stories of “show people”… who are like NO people YOU know!

Christine Pedi, musical theatre comedienne & Sirius XM’s On Broadway channel daily presenter will host and perform. She will lead an incredible cast of musical theatre folks performing in this unforgettable evening!

Expect Broadway’s most vivacious performers from many of your favorite shows past and present, as well as cabaret’s divas and crooners bringing to life iconic characters like Norma Desmond, Harold Hill, Momma Rose, George M. Cohan, Victor AND Victoria, one (if not ALL) of The Four Seasons, and more. Hear classics and hidden gems like “The Glamorous Life,” “Life Upon the Wicked Stage,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and many more from jukebox musicals, backstage shows, the silver screen, the “boob tube,” and maybe even the YouTube.

“Everything about it is appealing!” You’ll love these musical tales from Broadway, Tinseltown, TV, and popular songs about the colorful characters who create the crazy business called “show.” Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas, Tony Award® nominee Robert Cuccioli, Janet Fanale, Thom Sesma, and more stars to be announced!

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YALE WHIM ‘N RHYTHM’S 45TH AT 54 – APRIL 29 AT 9:30PM

Whim ‘n Rhythm, Yale’s premier all-senior SSAA a cappella, welcomes you to an evening of music and entertainment at 54 Below! Founded just a decade after women were first admitted to Yale, they’re celebrating 45 years of performing and promoting the vital importance of gender equity in higher education and music. From classics such as “Be My Baby” by the Ronettes and the Beatles’ “Eight Days a Week,” to the modern hits like “Pink Pony Club” and “Daddy Lessons,” Whim n’ Rhythm performs a vibrant mix of pop, soul, jazz, and folk for audiences across the world. Whim n’ Rhythm of years past have sung for the White House, multiple U.S. Embassies in Asia, Europe, Africa & Oceania, and for Former President Bill Clinton and Former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. Join Whim n’ Rhythm at 54 Below for an extraordinary night filled with music and fun!

Featuring Lu Arie, Estelle Balsirow, Jaime Cha, Graci Doster, Sophie Garcia, Genevieve Kim, Sophia Lahik, Joanne Lee, Eleanor Lockhart, Isabelle Millman, Hai Yen Tran, Kate Van Tassel, and Angélique Wheeler.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STEPPING STONES AND COBBLESTONES: A NEW SONG CYCLE – APRIL 30 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Zachary Isrow, Marianna Raho, Remy Stevens, Rebekah Davidson, and Joaquin Cichero are proud to bring their celebration of creative discovery and musical storytelling to 54 Below with Stepping Stones and Cobblestones: A New Song Cycle. Directed and produced by the creative team behind the musical Raven’s Stars and the forthcoming animated musical film The Flower Princess, this concert traces the lyrical terrain between inspiration and realization.

Blending original works from both projects, Stepping Stones and Cobblestones weaves together songs of discovery, doubt, loss, and renewal to show how people and creative visions find their footing one step at a time. It is an exploration of the deeply human ride of the creative process, from spark to the moment art finally begins to sing back. The evening will invite audiences into a world where the first bold stepping stones of creativity meet the weathered cobblestones shaped through collaboration and craft.

Featuring Paige Brady (Matilda), and a rich mix of stunning performers from off Broadway, complete with new, upcoming talent, join us for a vibrant celebration of resilience and the beautiful and uneven path of becoming, and experience a night that reminds us that every journey begins with a single step.

Arrangements and orchestrations by Joaquin Cichero. Piano by Elle Lagante and guitar/bass by Talia Rubenstein.

Featuring Paige Brady, Kailyn Marra, Lana Sage, Corynn Seahulster, Peter Stielstra, Sarah Warshavsky, Keith Weiss, and more stars to be announced!

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

MARY PORTER: HATS OFF TO CAROLINA

April 2 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

SARAH GOODMAN: LESBIAN THESPIAN’S BROADWAY DIVA COLLECTION

April 8 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

CLAYBOURNE ELDER

April 15 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

CHRISTIAN DÉ GRÉ CÁRDENAS: THE ALCHEMISTS’ DUEL

April 16 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

MARILYN MAYE

April 19 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

OLIVIA KATZ: A NIGHT WITH THE BROADWAY BANKER

April 20 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON

April 26 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON

April 27 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

NICOLAS KING: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC, MEMORY, & ARRANGEMENTS OF MIKE RENZI

April 28 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY CHRISTINE PEDI

April 29 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

STEPPING STONES AND COBBLESTONES: A NEW SONG CYCLE

April 30 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)