Inland Pacific Ballet Academy presents SEUSSICAL JR. digital livestream & in-person performances.

Check out this kid-friendly production performed by youth ages 6-18 and be transported from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus as the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos.

Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

These young cast members are from Azusa, Banning, Chino, Chino Hills, Claremont, Corona, Eastvale, Fontana, La Puente, La Verne, Montclair, Ontario, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino, and Upland.

Seussical JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

