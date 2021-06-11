Independent Shakespeare Co. to Present THE LAST SYLLABLE

Independent Shakespeare Co. is continuing to occupy the digital space in 2021 with a groundbreaking virtual experience, the last syllable, written & directed by Melissa Chalsma, based on Shakespeare's Macbeth, with poetry by Luis Galindo.

Our primary commitment is making theater accessible to a broad audience. Throughout the pandemic, we have embraced contemporary digital platforms, and continue to give the audience flexibility during this changing time as Los Angeles begins to safely emerge from sheltering at home. the last syllable is an experiential, online event that invites you into a world where nothing is but what is not.

Five mysterious maps guide your journey through a theatrical landscape inspired by Macbeth. Incorporating filmed scenes, poetry, and cartography, the last syllable is a unique and provocative exploration of Shakespeare's great horror story.

The conceptual vision from Melissa Chalsma (who the L.A. times calls a "daring" director) is a story wrapped inside a story: A fictional theater company is preparing to present Macbeth when a mysterious and unnamed global catastrophe upends their production and their world. As these dual timelines unfold (the production of Macbeth and a world in turmoil), audience members - or travelers - experience a new kind of interactivity as they explore the narrative through a series of interactive maps. Akin to visiting an art gallery, the traveler can traverse through the last syllable on the path they choose, with the freedom to begin or pause at any time, experiencing many surprises along the way.

Melissa Chalsma comments, "Times of crisis demand of us creative solutions and creativity is the engine of the impossible. Last spring as we were about to begin performances of Macbeth in our Studio, the stay-at-home mandate began. Walking into the Studio four months later, I was struck by the Mary Celeste-like scene I encountered, as if stumbling onto a ghost ship. Our Stage Manager's coffee cup was on her desk, as if she had only momentarily stepped away. A year later, with the same ensemble, we're presenting a virtual offering that reimagines our work as a non-corporal journey. And because now we are beginning to re-embrace going out, we have a new perspective of what so many of us came so close to losing. the last syllable is a new territory, located at the precipice between the familiar and the unknown, in that liminal space between control and surprise."

The cast features Sam Breen, Luis Galindo, Lovelle Liquigan, Bukola Ogunmola, Kalean Ung and Sabra Williams.

the last syllable will be open for navigation beginning June 30. Register to participate at iscla.org. This event is free. Donations gratefully accepted.