In Other People's Shoes And Pacific Clinics Are Recruiting Young People For The FIRE STORIES PROJECT

In Other People's Shoes Productions is teaming up with therapists from Pacific Clinics to create a theatre piece to lift up the voices of young fire survivors in our community. They are looking for young people 18 or under who are interested in sharing their experiences about the Eaton Fire and its aftermath.

"We want to give young people the opportunity to have their voices heard, and to share their experiences of a very defining event in our community" said Mireya Hepner, founder of In Other People's Shoes and co-producer of the project. "Adults have their own experiences and healing mechanisms" added Janet Greaves, IOPS board member and co producer, "but young people's experiences are unique, and we'd like to capture them and share them".

The finished piece will be crafted from excerpts of the stories and voiced by professional actors. The young people will be kept anonymous, and therapists will be partnering with the theatre company's artists so no one is re-traumatized by sharing their story.

The finished production will be offered free to the public to coincide with the 1-year anniversary of the fire, with exact dates and locations to be announced at a later date.

To participate in the project, young people from 18 and under are being asked to fill out a short entry form. The project team will choose a smaller number to interview more deeply. They'll be given the option of being interviewed alone, with a friend, or in a group. Parents are welcome to be on hand as well.

The deadline to apply to participate is August 26.

The link to apply is here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfsM0ImY0_e3dgvsZxbQb6xvdTVkV9KFSP05GQWeje4ZMaN0Q/viewform

In Other People's Shoes Productions, based in Pasadena, tells imaginative, impactful and artistic stories for young people and families from all walks of life. We work with professional artists to develop stories that are about and for young people. We believe deeply in inviting young people to participate in the creative process by giving feedback on early drafts of each piece. The Fire Stories Project will put their voices at the center by sharing their real experiences directly with an audience.

Pacific Clinics is the leading community-based nonprofit provider of mental health and substance use disorder services. For over 150 years, it has offered a range of high-quality programming to address behavioral health, education, support and social services-all at no cost. Serving more than 100,000 Californians, Pacific Clinics offers hope to all through culturally responsive, trauma-informed and research-based care.

For more information about In Other People's Shoes and the other projects in development, please visit https://inotherpeoplesshoes.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.