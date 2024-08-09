Imagine Theatre Adds Allycia Atania To Its Board Of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Imagine Theatre is welcoming Allycia Atania to its Board of Directors. Atania, a seasoned casting executive with over a decade of experience in TV and film and seven years in regional theatre, brings a unique blend of skills to the table. Her background in cultural sociology, media management, and arts education for under-resourced children makes her a versatile and valuable addition to Imagine Theatre's team. Atania is currently studying Horticulture and Landscape Design at UCLA.

"It is with extreme honor and joy to serve alongside the bright minds of Imagine Theatre. To see a team so selflessly devote the highest amount of energy to empower and inspire our youth for good is what our community is called to do: to be a gift to the next generation," shared Atania.

Imagine Theatre, a champion of diversity and gender parity, is dedicated to commissioning and producing new work. The company's unique approach involves hiring local playwrights to create plays inspired by the rich folklore of Los Angeles County's diverse cultural fabric with a focus on female heroes. By spotlighting communities that are often underrepresented on stage, Imagine Theatre has achieved some of its most significant successes.

Gender parity is not only a cause for Imagine Theatre but also a standard by which it operates. Eighty percent of the company's board is made up of women.

"Allycia brings important expertise and a love of theatre that are critical as we navigate the devastating realities of the post-pandemic arts sector and as we continue to grow our engagement with the community," stated Imagine Theatre Co-Founder and Board Chair Alex Zonin.

This fall, Imagine Theatre, in partnership with The Colony Theatre, will present the World Premiere of June Carryl's The Girl Who Made the Milky Way. Imagine Theatre is an Equity theatre company that creates and curates theatrical experiences for young audiences, specifically elementary school kids. Productions are open to the public on weekends and to student groups on weekday mornings. The company is led by Co-Founder and Artistic Director Armina LaManna. This August, Imagine Theatre celebrates its 8th Anniversary in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.imaginetheatreca.org.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL