IT’S A BIRD... IT’S A PLANE... IT’S SUPERMAN! Takes the Stage at The Broadwater Mainstage in August

Foster Cat Productions will take audiences on a nostalgic flight this August with a rare staging of It’s a Bird... It’s a Plane... It’s Superman!, the campy cult musical from the creators of Annie and Bye Bye Birdie. The show is part of DC’s Summer of Superman and runs August 1–10 at The Broadwater Mainstage.

Directed by Harry White and Raphael Berglas, this lively production follows the transformation of mild-mannered Clark Kent into the iconic Man of Steel, all while navigating love, villains, and an identity crisis.

The musical features a live band performing Charles Strouse’s soaring score with lyrics by Lee Adams, and a book by David Newman and Robert Benton—Oscar-nominated for Bonnie and Clyde and celebrated for their Hollywood screenwriting careers. The production also honors original cast member Linda Lavin, who passed earlier this year.

Foster Cat Productions is teaming up once again with Oscar-winning producer Jonathan Sanger (The Elephant Man, The Producers) following their sold-out revival of Mel Brooks’ archy & mehitabel earlier this year. They’re also collaborating with Jan McAdoo, producer of Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club, which recently won five Tony Awards. McAdoo is currently developing the upcoming musical The Lost Boys.

Based in Los Angeles, Foster Cat Productions is known for its adventurous revivals and spotlighting lesser-known works by iconic writers. Past projects include works by Nora Ephron, Orson Welles, Wendy Wasserstein, Elaine May, and a world-premiere translation of a play by Pablo Picasso.