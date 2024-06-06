INTO THE WOODS Comes to Greenway Court Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Knot Free Productions in association with Greenway Arts Alliance has announced a new production of Into the Woods, the classic Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. Directed by Mary Jo DuPrey along with musical director Anthony Zediker, there will be one preview performance on Friday, July 19, at 8pm, and opening is set for Saturday, July 20, at 8pm. The limited engagement will run through Sunday, August 11 only at the Greenway Court Theatre in Los Angeles. The regular performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 6:30pm.



The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Zoe Bright, Aaron Camitses, Peyton Crim* (National Tour: The Play That Goes Wrong; Paper Mill Playhouse: Mary Poppins), Lisa Dyson, Osher Fine, Ian Gibson, Zachary Harris, Timothy Hearl, Emily Jenda* (Broadway: The Book of Mormon; National Tour: Hamilton), Kailyn Leilani, Emma Rose Lutsky, Christian McCleary, Roni Paige, Brandon Schumann, Clare Snodgrass, Trance Thompson* (Off-Broadway: Naked Boys Singing!; Regional: Assassins), Stephen L. Wilson, and Sarah Wolter* (Regional: The Sound of Music, Young Frankenstein).



Scenic design is by Ian Geatz, lighting and sound design are by Matt Richter, costume design is by three-time Ovation Award-winner Michael Mullen, and properties designer is Jenine MacDonald. Assistant music director is Vicente Ditto, and stage manager is Ruthie Geronimo. The casting director is Tal Fox.



Into the Woods intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm Fairy Tales, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk,Rapunzel, Cinderella, and several others. The musical is tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their interactions with other storybook characters during their journey.



The second collaboration between Sondheim and Lapine after Sunday in the Park with George (1984), Into the Woods debuted in San Diego at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego in 1986 and premiered on Broadway on November 5, 1987, winning three Tony Awards (Best Score, Best Book, and Best Actress in a Musical for Joanna Gleason). The musical has since been produced many times, with a 1988 U.S. National Tour, a 1990 West End production, a 10th anniversary concert (1997), a 2002 Broadway revival, a 2010 outdoor production in London which transferred to a Shakespeare in the Park production in New York City, and a 2022 Broadway revival. A film adaptation directed by Rob Marshall was released in 2014.



Mary Jo DuPrey (Director) is a renowned Los Angeles voice teacher. She was the touring coach for Jon Bon Jovi (2016-2020) and trained Daveed Diggs for his Tony Award-winning performance in Hamilton. Directing credits include A Perfect Ganesh, The West Side Waltz, Other Desert Cities, The Imaginary Invalid, and the Ovation Award-nominated August: Osage County (Theatricum Botanicum); Real Women Have Curves (Garry Marshall Theatre); Daddy Long Legs and Vanya, Sonya, Masha and Spike (International City Theatre); What May Fall (Theatre of Note); Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (Actors Co-op); In the Company of Jane Doe (Powerhouse Theatre); The Visit, Big Love, Who is Selma Teller?, In the Company of Jane Doe, My Visits with My Grandmother Marta, The 25th Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Lysistrata (UCLA). Guest Artist at Iowa State: Night of the Living Dead and The 25th Putnam County Spelling Bee (2025). She is a BA graduate of Vassar College and earned an MFA in Directing from UCLA.

