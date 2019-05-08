INTERFAITH: The Musical Announced At The Pico Union Project

With divisiveness and acts of hate speech at an all-time high there has never been a greater need for works of creative inspiration that can bring people of different faiths and backgrounds together in harmony - and that's exactly what INTERFAITH: The Musical is all about.

A special one night performance will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 7pm at The Pico Union Project at 1153 Valencia Street near downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are $27 and Senior/Student $20 are on sale through Evenbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/60094676796



Special discounts for seniors and students also at the door for $20. There is also Free parking is available at the lot next door to Pico Union Project and on the street.

Join Ruth Broyde Sharone, the creator of the musical, and her talented collaborators - musicians, vocalists and fellow songwriters who invite you to join in a joyful celebration of our cultural and religious diversity. This positive spirit is reflected in the songs' titles, such as We Have More in Common Than We Knew, and Let's Make Room at the Table. These songs and nine others have been released as a CD- collectively titled INTERFAITH: The Musical- and the songs were also a hit when she performed them at universities, interfaith conferences and even for small groups gathered in private homes. Over the past several years, those audiences have grown larger and increasingly enthusiastic.

INTERFAITH:The Musical show will include special performances by Broadway singer Mike Stein, Shir Zehavy, a lead vocalist for the Israel Defense Forces Orchestra, and Chinese-American rap artist Jason Chu. Following the show there will be a Q & A session with the creator, Ruth Broyde Sharone.

In November 2018, Ruth Broyde Sharone performed one of the songs for a multi-faith audience of 3,500 participants from 80 countries attending the Parliament of the World's Religions in Toronto. "The response was electric," Ruth reminisced. "People sang along with the chorus and they came up to me afterwards asking when they will be able to see the show on Broadway!" In recent months, that question has been echoed by people from a wide range of countries including India, Germany, Switzerland, England and Canada- as well as many here in the US- all asking when the musical can be seen by larger audiences.

An inspiring leader who expresses herself through many mediums Ruth Broyde Sharone is a filmmaker, author and journalist as well as an interfaith activist and composer.

"We are all impatient to see ourselves on the stage as we really are, in all of our magnificent diversity," Ruth Broyde Sharone says. "At this time of growing divisiveness, audiences are responding to these songs more powerfully than ever."

The Pico Union Project (PUP), the venue chosen for this very special performance on May 9 has an inspiring story of its own. Founded six years ago in the oldest remaining synagogue in Los Angeles and dedicated to the Jewish principle to "love your neighbor as yourself," The Pico Union Project (PUP) is a multi-faith cultural arts center that serves as a home base for various community projects serving those in need, as well as a vibrant center for song, story, art, food and prayer. The PUP's founder and musical director, the talented singer-songwriter Craig Taubman will be joining Ruth Broyde Sharone on stage to help bring these inspiring songs to life.

The musicians and vocalists who will be featured at this performance - six singers and one rap artist - reflect the diversity and spirit of inclusion that INTERFAITH celebrates. These performers include former Broadway singer Mike Stein, Shir Zehavy, a lead vocalist for the Israel Defense Forces Orchestra, and Chinese-American rap artist Jason Chu. Composer/arranger Kc Daugirdas is the Music Director for the event.

Ruth Broyde Sharone is excited about connecting with audiences on May 9th and is confident that the music shared will have ripple effects in terms of its impact. "One thing I have learned for sure," she says, "is that music breaks down barriers-between people, cultures- and even countries."

Tickets are $27 & Student/Senior $20 and can be purchased through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/60094676796/) and at the door on May 9th.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You