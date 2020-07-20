IAMA Presents Under 30 Playwrights Lab Virtual Series- A 4-day Celebration Of Young, Hip And Modern Storytelling

IAMA Theatre Company culminates its first annual, year-long residency for emerging, Los Angeles-based playwrights under the age of 30 with a four-day virtual reading series of six new works developed in the lab. Over the course of the past year, the six writers met on a monthly basis to share and develop their work in a peer-guided format led by under 30 emerging playwright Max Wolf Friedlich.

The other five playwrights in the 2019-20 lab included Laura Donney, Ken Greller, Madeline Hendricks, Nicholas Pilapil and Adriana Santos. The Under 30 Playwrights Lab is an integral building block in IAMA Theatre Company's mission to foster young, hip and modern storytelling.



"As we continue to pivot and reinvent during this time, we are so thrilled to be able to present the work of our inaugural class of writers on a virtual platform to not only the LA theater community, but also to the larger global community," says IAMA Theatre Company co-artistic director Stefanie Black. "It has been an honor to spend the last year witnessing the growth of these incredible writers."



July 23 - July 26:

• Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m. PT: The Bottoming Process, written by Nicholas Pilapil, directed by Rodney To

• Friday, July 24 at 6 p.m. PT: Job, written by Max Wolf Friedlich, directed by Casey Stangl

• Saturday, July 25 at 12 p.m. PT: Fast Acting Gentlemen, written by Ken Greller, directed by Colleen Labella

• Saturday, July 25 at 5 p.m. PT: Tremor, written by Madeline Hendricks, directed by Margaux Susi

• Sunday, July 26 at 12 p.m. PT: Life Without, written by Laura Donney, directed by Jonathan Munoz-Proulx

• Sunday, July 26 at 5 p.m. PT: Catholic All Girls School, written by Adriana Santos, directed by Kate Sullivan



Register to view each reading at iamatheatre.com/under30lab2020.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You