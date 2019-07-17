Hosea Chanchez Stars In World Premiere Of GOOD MOURNING

Executive Producer Naturi Naughton, in association with The Hudson Theatre are pleased to present the world premiere of GOOD MOURNING, written and performed by Hosea Chanchez, (best known for his acclaimed roles on The Game and Black Lightning).

The show will be directed by Danielle Moné Truitt and is set to open Sunday, August 11, 2019, in The Hudson MainStage Theatre. Performances will be Saturday 3:00PM and Sunday's 8:00PM. Tickets: www.onstage411.com/goodmourning

36 days ago, Ernest's nine year-old daughter Lilly lost her battle with Leukemia. On day 37, Ernest is scheduled to return to work. Through a magical friendship formed with his daughter's favorite toy, Ernest Murphy opens doors into his past and perhaps his future.

Good Mourning is one man's exploration through grief, denial and acceptance.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You