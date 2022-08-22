Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Holocaust Museum LA to Present West Coast Debut of Sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg's 'Remembering 9/11'

A world-renowned sculptor acclaimed for his realistic intensity in capturing moments in time, Schomberg spent 19 years creating the collection of eight-foot-tall columns.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Holocaust Museum LA to Present West Coast Debut of Sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg's 'Remembering 9/11'

Holocaust Museum LA will present "Remembering 9/11," a new exhibit featuring acclaimed artist A. Thomas Schomberg's powerful 9/11 sculptures. The exhibition of nine vignettes portraying the feelings of horror, anguish and loss following the events of the 9/11 attack on the United States, opens Sept. 11, 2022, and will be seen for the first time on the West Coast.

A world-renowned sculptor acclaimed for his realistic intensity in capturing moments in time, Schomberg spent 19 years creating the collection of eight-foot-tall columns. Each one encompasses one to four figures exploring the timeline of events on 9/11 and embodying separate and unique emotions that victims experienced that day.

Intended as a memorial and tribute to the people lost, those who survived and their families, Schomberg's heartfelt artistic visions explore themes of tragedy, resilience, resistance and healing, which are also central to the lessons of the Holocaust.

Schomberg's work can be found in the permanent collections of the National Art Museum of Sport, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Butler Institute of American Art, the Shenyang National Gallery in Beijing, the United States Olympic Training Center, Yankee Stadium Quantico Marine Base, and in other institutions and private collections around the world.

The museum will host an opening event on Sept. 11 at 4 p.m., which will feature remarks by the artist and ABC news journalist Scott Shulman, who spent nearly two weeks at Ground Zero covering the tragedy.

To register for the opening event and for more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192571®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fholocaustmuseumla.org%2Fevent-details%2Fexhibit-opening-9-11-sculptures-vignettes-of-emotion?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.


