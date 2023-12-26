Hollywood Ballet To Present HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAYS At Orpheum Theatre

Los Angeles’ newest dance company will celebrate the new year as Hollywood Ballet presents “Hollywood Holidays” at the Orpheum Theatre on Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The newest show “Hollywood Holidays” explores the emotions and feelings people experience during the holiday season.

The company, which aims to fuse ballet, modern, and contemporary dance with live music has plans to create ballets based on Hollywood movies to attract a wider audience. The company also plans to launch a new genre of ballets based on Hollywood movies to attract a wider audience.

Co-founder Petra Conti envisions Hollywood Ballet growing into a large company that consistently performs the greatest classics to live music.