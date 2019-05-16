Historical Game Of Thrones Plays Out In Archway's HENRY IV

Usurpation, rebellion, and civil war set the scene for a historical game of thrones when Archway Theatre Company presents Shakespeare's "Henry IV, parts 1 & 2" in the Library Plaza on the campus of Woodbury University, 7500 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, June 7 through June 22. Tickets are $28 general admission.

Award-winning director Ron Milts stages this immersive outdoor production in classical style with a cast of more than 20 actors performing all of the court intrigue, epic battle scenes, and hilarious tavern humor of this fast-paced historical drama. Actor Will Holbrook leads the cast in the role of Prince Hal, the notorious reprobate prince who will someday rise to become King Henry V.

Holbrook is no stranger to large Shakespearean roles, having played Romeo for Archway Theatre's production of "Romeo and Juliet" in 2017. The grandson of iconic stage and screen actor, Hal Holbrook, the younger Holbrook is currently building an impressive list of his own film credits, but returns to the stage in a role "he was born to play," says Steven Sabel, Archway producing artistic director.

"Will is such a dedicated young actor with so much talent. It is great to share the stage with him in this epic production," said Sabel, who also plays the title character, Henry IV. "When he pitched the show to John Eddings and me, we knew we had to make it happen."

Eddings portrays the inimitable role of Sir John Falstaff, a role he played last season for Archway's production of "The Merry Wives of Windsor." Additional members of the cast include Raphael Berglas, Tamaz Bolkvadze, Chloe Boulard, Richard Conolly, Cassy Crandall, Sean Faye, John Klenk, Daniel Kohl, Theron LaFountain, Ervin Musabelliu, Aaron Phifer, Josh Puga, Angie Dobson Robbins, Luc Rosenthal, James Skarren, Bill Walthall, and Alex Wendel.

"It's a giant undertaking to combine these two plays together, and tell this incredible story that has set the tone for so many tales that have come to us since - including 'Game of Thrones.' We don't have any dragons or zombies, but we do have some pretty epic battle scenes, and a lot of people meet with terrible endings," said Sabel.

The production features more than a dozen bladed weapons, from Scottish claymores to medieval broad swords, as well as period costuming, and an adaptable set that moves from castles to taverns to bloody battle fields.

"It's more than just a historical tale of rebellion, civil war, and the succession of kings. It's also a story that focuses very intently on the relationships between fathers and sons," Sabel said. "The relationship between Henry and Hal is held to the mirror of the relationship between Hal and Falstaff, as well as the juxtaposition of the relationship between Lord Percy and his son, Hotspur."

"It's a great show for Father's Day!" Said Sabel.

"Henry IV, parts 1 & 2" is the sixth production for Archway Theatre on the campus of Woodbury University. Five of the six productions have been held in a different location on the campus, with each location selected to suit the immersive style of theater that Archway has become known for.

"Woodbury is one of the best kept secrets in Burbank. We're helping to change that by introducing theatre goers to various parts of the campus with every production we do there. Each show is an adventure for us and our audiences," Sabel said.

Seating for performances begins at 7:30 p.m. There is ample free parking on campus for performances. For additional information visit: www.archwayla.com or call (818)980-PLAY (7529).





