Heidi Duckler Dance Company Calls for Participants for EBB & FLOW Festival

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) announces a call for artists to participate in their beloved Ebb & Flow festival at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Chinatown on Saturday, June 25th and Sunday, June 26th. Ebb & Flow is a free, site-specific community festival of local artists integrating dance, visual arts, music, and technology to explore climate change and its impact on the environment and consequently our health.

The company is looking for 7 dance makers to create 8-10 minutes of multidisciplinary performance works in the park that explore the relationship between nature, humanity, climate change, and health. Artists will receive a stipend for their work and participation. HDD will provide audio production equipment and market the event.

Details:

What: Call for Dance Artists for Heidi Duckler Dance's Ebb and Flow 2022 festival

When: Applications due April 25th - Selections announced the week of May 2nd

Event: Saturday, June 25th and Sunday June 26th.

Apply Here: https://forms.gle/XVirvdY1tHXG7La19

Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is rooted in democratic dance, art education and spatial justice, creating site specific work since 1985.

About Heidi Duckler Dance:

Initially founded in 1985, HDD is a pioneer in producing interdisciplinary performances. The company develops and rehearses each multi-sensory experience in the site where the work is performed. HDD advances social equity in under-resourced communities by providing opportunities for audience members and students to interact with meaningful spaces, both public and private, that they may not otherwise have access to.

Photo Credits: Rush Varela