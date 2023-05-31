HOT ANGRY MOM Has West Coast Premiere at Dances with Films

The event is  on June 24, 2023 at 12:45 pm.

By:
Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group

STAIRCASE PRODUCTIONZ & KAMPFIRE FILMS are pleased to present HOT ANGRY MOM, a feminist punk rock comedy series about a people-pleasing New York City mom, who discovers that ANGER is her SUPERPOWER. From Award-winning director Clarissa de los Reyes (2020 TFI Adrienne Shelly Filmmaker Award/2021 TFI/AT&T Untold Stories Audience Choice Award) and creator Mel House (2019 Sundance New Voices Lab Finalist) comes a dark comedy series, so funny it hurts...HOT ANGRY MOM will West Coast Premiere as part of Dances with Films on June 24, 2023 at 12:45 pm  (WEB BLK 2) at the TCL Chinese Theatres: 6925 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028.  Tickets and more information are available at https://danceswithfilms.com/hot-angry-mom/.

Marie (Mel House) is a people-pleasing New York City mom who thought she’d have money, success, and respect by middle age. Instead, she’s working too many survival jobs and failing to meet her family’s expectations. But Marie’s the kind of woman you can count on to swallow her anger and put on a bright f-ing smile. When she gets an opportunity to step into the role of a sexy powerful Goddess, Marie thinks she’s ﬁnally getting what she deserves. But her world is turned upside down when a video of her unleashing her anger becomes a viral sensation. 

HOT ANGRY MOM is Fleabag meets I May Destroy You for moms. It brings the audience along for a wild ride as Marie learns to embrace her whole self, including the parts she’s been taught to fear—like anger—or to feel shame about—like sexual power. It offers space for healing through laughter and invites us to risk being seen in all of our complex authentic messiness.

HOT ANGRY MOM is made by Moms for Moms. As creator and star House says “There are 2 billion Moms in the world. 85.4 million in the U.S. This story is for them. I hope to spark conversations about anger and how we can channel it to address the systemic forces that contribute to mom rage. While it may be inspired by my actual family and anger journey, our series reflects some of the universal struggles for Moms, as we lose sight of our needs while prioritizing the needs of our loved ones, in a chaotic and triggering world. A world that continues to ask for more, while telling us that we're not enough. 

  • Because moms do so much unpaid unappreciated invisible labor… 
  • Because we sacrifice our potential and financial security to care for others…
  • Because we are losing bodily autonomy and the right to choose if and when we become mothers…
  • Because books are being banned, while guns are proliferating and our babies are being shot to death in schools…

For so many reasons…MOMS are ANGRY.”

The production stars Mel House (FBI: Most Wanted), Ivory Aquino (Batgirl), Devin Haqq (Law & Order), Eric Ruffin (The Transfiguration), Welker White (The Irishman), Pun Bandhu (Michael Clayton.)

HOT ANGRY MOM is produced by Vander BeattyKatie Rosin (American Psycho), Clarissa de los Reyes (Johnny Loves Dolores). The Director of Photography is Niav Conty (Small Time), Composer is Miles Ito (After), Edited by Jessica Alexandra Green (Scratch This), Color Grading & VFX by Jamie Dickinson (Muhammad Ali: The Greatest), animation by Evan Delgado, and Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR (Liza Anonymous). 

HOT ANGRY MOM at Dances with Films on June 24, 2023 at 12:45 pm (WEB BLK 2) at the TCL Chinese Theatres: 6925 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028. More at https://danceswithfilms.com/hot-angry-mom/.




​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Guardians of Wonder is where Art and Pop Culture come together, giving birth to a new entertainment scene for fans of Japanese pop culture. The show incorporates anime, manga, video games, and special effects. The cast consists of five Japanese young women dressed in various costumes.

LMU's Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACBETH

Loyola Marymount University's popular Shakespeare on the Bluff festival returns this summer with performances of 'The Merry Wives of Windsor' on June 22-24 and 'Macbeth' on July 20-22.

FATHER FIGURES Starring Steven Hauck & Matthew Delamater Selected For LA's Dances With Films Festival

'Father Figures,' a short film written and directed by Alessandro Chille, has been officilly selected in the Fusion category for the prestigious Dances With Films festival.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Sets 16th Season of Summer Performances in MacArthur Park

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) has announced its 16th season of summer performances in MacArthur Park. Levitt LA's summer long coming of age party continues to reflect the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles with an outstanding lineup while enjoying an iconic LA outdoor setting in historic MacArthur Park.


