HOT ANGRY MOM Has West Coast Premiere at Dances with Films

STAIRCASE PRODUCTIONZ & KAMPFIRE FILMS are pleased to present HOT ANGRY MOM, a feminist punk rock comedy series about a people-pleasing New York City mom, who discovers that ANGER is her SUPERPOWER. From Award-winning director Clarissa de los Reyes (2020 TFI Adrienne Shelly Filmmaker Award/2021 TFI/AT&T Untold Stories Audience Choice Award) and creator Mel House (2019 Sundance New Voices Lab Finalist) comes a dark comedy series, so funny it hurts...HOT ANGRY MOM will West Coast Premiere as part of Dances with Films on June 24, 2023 at 12:45 pm (WEB BLK 2) at the TCL Chinese Theatres: 6925 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028. Tickets and more information are available at https://danceswithfilms.com/hot-angry-mom/.

Marie (Mel House) is a people-pleasing New York City mom who thought she’d have money, success, and respect by middle age. Instead, she’s working too many survival jobs and failing to meet her family’s expectations. But Marie’s the kind of woman you can count on to swallow her anger and put on a bright f-ing smile. When she gets an opportunity to step into the role of a sexy powerful Goddess, Marie thinks she’s ﬁnally getting what she deserves. But her world is turned upside down when a video of her unleashing her anger becomes a viral sensation.

HOT ANGRY MOM is Fleabag meets I May Destroy You for moms. It brings the audience along for a wild ride as Marie learns to embrace her whole self, including the parts she’s been taught to fear—like anger—or to feel shame about—like sexual power. It offers space for healing through laughter and invites us to risk being seen in all of our complex authentic messiness.

HOT ANGRY MOM is made by Moms for Moms. As creator and star House says “There are 2 billion Moms in the world. 85.4 million in the U.S. This story is for them. I hope to spark conversations about anger and how we can channel it to address the systemic forces that contribute to mom rage. While it may be inspired by my actual family and anger journey, our series reflects some of the universal struggles for Moms, as we lose sight of our needs while prioritizing the needs of our loved ones, in a chaotic and triggering world. A world that continues to ask for more, while telling us that we're not enough.

Because moms do so much unpaid unappreciated invisible labor…

Because we sacrifice our potential and financial security to care for others…

Because we are losing bodily autonomy and the right to choose if and when we become mothers…

Because books are being banned, while guns are proliferating and our babies are being shot to death in schools…

For so many reasons…MOMS are ANGRY.”

The production stars Mel House (FBI: Most Wanted), Ivory Aquino (Batgirl), Devin Haqq (Law & Order), Eric Ruffin (The Transfiguration), Welker White (The Irishman), Pun Bandhu (Michael Clayton.)

HOT ANGRY MOM is produced by Vander Beatty, Katie Rosin (American Psycho), Clarissa de los Reyes (Johnny Loves Dolores). The Director of Photography is Niav Conty (Small Time), Composer is Miles Ito (After), Edited by Jessica Alexandra Green (Scratch This), Color Grading & VFX by Jamie Dickinson (Muhammad Ali: The Greatest), animation by Evan Delgado, and Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR (Liza Anonymous).

