HADESTOWN, ANN, WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF & More Lead Los Angeles' April Theater Top 10

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Coming up in April, we've got a Tony Award winning greek epic musical tragedy, a smash Broadway musical comedy, a deeply rich dramatic work from and starring Los Angeles favorite Holland Taylor, and more.

Hadestown

Ahmanson Theater - April 26th through May 29th, 2022.

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

For tickets: click here.

Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf

Geffen Playhouse - April 19th through May 22nd, 2022.

George and Martha, the American theater's most notoriously dysfunctional couple, have invited the young and naive Nick and Honey over for drinks. What begins as harmless patter escalates to outright marital warfare, with the provincial newcomers caught in the crossfire. We are thrilled to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the hilarious and harrowing Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, arguably Edward Albee's most famous and most vicious masterpiece.

For tickets: click here.

I'll Be Seein' Ya

Center Theater Group's Digital Stage - March 31st through May 1st, 2022.

"The American theatre's most fascinating playwright of conscience" (AP) premieres his searing, incisive, and colorful new play tackling our inescapable present-right here, right now. In I'll Be Seein' Ya, written by two-time Pulitzer finalist and Tony nominee Jon Robin Baitz (Other Desert Cities, Vicuña), Allie Murchow dreams of a better yesterday and bearable tomorrow in a rapidly changing urban America. She hides within Hollywood fantasies and half-truths to escape the chaos of 2020 raging outside her L.A. apartment and to quiet her chatty brother who won't get out of her head. But delusions of glamour can't cover up what's really going on. Fully staged and filmed for streaming on the Digital Stage, this poignant and unflinchingly funny production comes directly to living rooms across the country to reveal new truths about the hot-button issues every American has felt.

For tickets: click here.

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

Walt Disney Concert Hall - April 29th, 2022.

Jeff Goldblum has always been more than actor, and he's got the chops to prove it. He and his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra have lit up stages around the country and played in front of Capitol Records at our Celebrate LA! festival. Hear their spin on classic jazz by artists like Hancock, Mingus, and more.

For tickets: click here.

Ann Written By & Starring Holland Taylor

Pasadena Playhouse - March 22nd through April 24th

Written and performed by Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor, Ann is pure entertainment - an uplifting tribute to this courageous leader, dedicated mother, loving grandmother, and legendary personality. Texas Governor Ann Richards had a heart as big as the state from which she hailed, a wit to rival the greats, and an enduring passion for fair play. Neither partisan nor political, this richly imagined play reveals a complex, colorful, and captivating character whose capacity to inspire us all burns even brighter today. After successful runs across Texas, in Chicago and Washington D.C. - and ANN's triumphant season at Broadway's Lincoln Center - Taylor now brings this critically acclaimed, Tony-nominated performance to Los Angeles for its long awaited West Coast Premiere.

For tickets: click here.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The Music Center - April 6th through April 10th, 2022.

Designated by Congressional resolution as a vital American cultural ambassador to the world, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to The Music Center, performing a mix of new works and fan favorites, including Revelations, Aileys most popular and critically acclaimed work that explores the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul through African American spirituals, song-sermons, gospel songs and holy blues.

Get tickets: click here.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

Laguna Playhouse - April 20th through May 8th, 2022.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is a musical comedy about everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit. This witty musical revue tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. An insightful and hilarious musical, this show will have audiences shouting, "This is my life!"

Get tickets: click here.

The Sound Of Music

La Mirada Theatre - April 22nd through May 15th, 2022.

THE HILLS ARE ALIVE! A beautiful new production of The Sound of Music is coming to La Mirada! The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the unforgettable title song.

For tickets: click here.

Rent

Dolby Theatre - April 12th through April 17th, 2022.

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway... and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

For tickets: click here.

Tootsie

Dolby Theatre - April 26th through May 15th, 2022.

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "TOOTSIE is it!"

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.