Guild Opera Company To Present Robert Chauls’ THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS AND THE MAGIC RHYME

The free double feature runs October 17–18 at Congregational Church of the Chimes in Sherman Oaks.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Guild Opera Company To Present Robert Chauls’ THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS AND THE MAGIC RHYME Image
Guild Opera Company will present two family-friendly musicals by composer Robert Chauls, The Trial of Goldilocks and The Magic Rhyme, in a free double feature October 17–18 at Congregational Church of the Chimes in Sherman Oaks.

Both works bring Chauls’ signature blend of humor and melody to the stage. In The Trial of Goldilocks, the familiar fairy tale is reimagined as a courtroom drama where Goldilocks must defend herself against the three bears. The Magic Rhyme follows a teenager’s misguided quest to kill a unicorn, a maiden caught in a trap, and a bumbling magician who struggles to reclaim his powers.

The Trial of Goldilocks features Katya Lynch as Goldilocks, Kimberly Poli as the Clerk, Steve Moritsuga and Seth Freed as the lawyers, Mark Sauter, Lauren Shafer, and Nicole Estrada as the Three Bears, and Gracie Moore as the Judge.

The Magic Rhyme includes Natalie Vatcher as Roscoe the Rabbit, Krishna Raman as Hans, Emmanuel Yoque as Smendrick the Magician, Megan Shoaf as Alicia, and Samantha Rosenberg as the Unicorn and Prince.

Artistic Director Gabriel Reoyo Pazos said, “Both The Trial of Goldilocks and The Magic Rhyme showcase Robert Chauls’ gift for pairing imaginative storytelling with music that is accessible and fun. These works are a wonderful introduction to live opera for children and families.”

Performance Details

  • Dates: Friday & Saturday, October 17–18, 2025

  • Time: 7:30 PM

  • Venue: Congregational Church of the Chimes, 14115 Magnolia Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

  • Tickets: Free admission

  • Running Time: 90 minutes

  • Recommended For: Families and children


