Groundlings Fundraising Events With Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jordan Black, Edi Patterson, Cedric Yarbrough & More Announced

The Groundlings Theatre and School announced two upcoming online fundraising events featuring esteemed alumni and special guests in a series called "Improv for Television and Film." Created and moderated by Groundling Leonard Robinson (HBO's Insecure), all proceeds from these events will support The Groundlings Diversity Fund.

On Thursday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PT, Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Stephanie Courtney (Progressive Insurance's Flo), Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!) and Gary Anthony Williams (American Dad) will join 'Improv For Television and Film: Acting' and share their experiences on how their improv work helped their careers and tips on how to use improv tools to become more adaptable on set.

The panel will take place via Zoom and tickets are $25.00. Enrollment is open now at https://purchase.groundlings.com/auxiliary/Reserve.aspx?p=10742.

On Thursday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PT, Jordan Black (Last Man Standing), Michael Hitchcock (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Jeremy Rowley (Bless the Harts) will join 'Improv for Television and Film: Writing' and share their tricks of the trade to improve your writing skills with improv.

The panel will take place via Zoom and tickets are $25.00. Enrollment is open now at https://purchase.groundlings.com/auxiliary/Reserve.aspx?p=10743.

"The Groundlings have provided such a great platform for us to come together virtually to share our experiences and insights with our students and the community," said Leonard Robinson. "I started this fundraising panel series last month with incredible conversations alongside my friends Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) and Keith Powell (30 Rock) who gave so much of their time and knowledge. I'm excited to continue moderating these panels with such an amazing and diverse group of individuals across film and television, and in doing so, raise money for our Groundlings Diversity Fund. The diversity of our student base is vital to the future of our company and The Groundlings Diversity Fund is helping us make that a reality."

For more information on these events and other online programming at The Groundlings Theatre and School, visit www.groundlings.com.

