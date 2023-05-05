Gregg T. Daniel To Direct CAN I TOUCH IT at Rogue Machine Theater

Opening night is Saturday, May 6th, 2023, and will run through Sunday, June 11th.

Award winning theater director Gregg T. Daniel is set to direct the new play "Can I Touch It" written by Francisca Da Silveira at the Rogue Machine Theater. Opening night is Saturday, May 6th, 2023, and will run through Sunday, June 11th.

The play examines, "black hair politics, the racial inequities faced by Black-owned businesses, and the fantastical place women of color have to recede into when they get asked particular questions." "It's a complicated feeling that many people around the country are grappling with," says playwright Francisca da Silveira. "The compromises that go into improving a place while still trying to have it remain yours. I encourage everyone to think about the places they grew up in, about what used to be there and isn't anymore, about who used to be there and no longer are. Change is inevitable but it's not always altruistic. My hope in writing can i touch it? is not to present myself as an expert on national gentrification by any means, but to show how we can use, and in fact need, storytelling in order to grapple with the accelerating speed at which our homes are changing."

"Can I touch it" is currently on sale starting at $25.

Gregg T. Daniel

(Director). Denver Center Performing Art Center's world premiere of Beaufield Berry's, "In The Upper Room." August Wilson's, "Radio Golf," "Seven Guitars" "Gem of the Ocean" and "A Raisin In The Sun" at A Noise Within (Ovation Nominee-Best Production of a Play), Lanie Robertson's, "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill" and Katori Hall's "The Mountaintop" at the Garry Marshall Theatre. West Coast premieres of Mfoniso Udofia's "Her Portmanteau" at Boston Court Theatre, Tearrance Arvelle Chisolm's "Br'er Cotton" for Lower Depth Theatre. With Rogue Machine Theatre, Lorraine Hansberry's "Les Blancs" (Ovation nominated, Best Director), the L.A. premiere of Greg Kalleres' "Honky" (nominated Best Director, Comedy), Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun" at A Noise Within (Ovation nominated, Best Director) and a revival of Alice Childress' "Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White" for the Antaeus Company (Winner, Stage Raw Award-Best Revival, Best Ensemble). Regional work includes, Samm-Art Williams' "Home" for the International City Theatre (ICT) and the New Jersey premiere of Katori's Hall's "The Mountain Top," and Matthew Lopez's "The Whipping Man" at Cape May Stage. He is a recipient of the NAACP Best Director award for the International City Theatre's production of August Wilson's "Fences" (nominated L.A. Drama Critics Circle, Ovation, and StageScene L.A. awards). Gregg is a proud member of SDC and a Founding Member/Artistic Director of Lower Depth Theatre. He is married to actress Veralyn Jones.




