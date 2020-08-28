Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greek Theatre Sells Vintage Seats and 90th Anniversary Commemorative Merchandise

Article Pixel

All of the seats are now sold out.

Aug. 28, 2020  
Greek Theatre Sells Vintage Seats and 90th Anniversary Commemorative Merchandise

Los Angeles' Greek Theatre recently sold its vintage seats online to raise money after it underwent renovations.

The seats were available for local pickup only, and were $150 for a pair of 1980s-era seats and $200 for a pair of other vintage seats.

All of the seats are now sold out, but the theatre is selling other merchandise on its site, in honor of its 90th anniversary season.

Get your hands on a t-shirt, pin, poster, and more at https://the-greek-theatre.myshopify.com/.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Gary Lichtenstein Editions Announces Eric Orr & Keith Haring Collaboration
  • La Grande Sfogliata-Global Virtual Event Celebrates Eataly's USA Birthday
  • Dance Dispatches Hosts Q&A With Jonathan Hollander, Founder and Artistic Director of Battery Dance
  • Rockwood Music Hall Presents JAGGED LITTLE PILL Star Lauren Patten in Virtual Concert, September 15