Greek Theatre Sells Vintage Seats and 90th Anniversary Commemorative Merchandise

All of the seats are now sold out.

Los Angeles' Greek Theatre recently sold its vintage seats online to raise money after it underwent renovations.

The seats were available for local pickup only, and were $150 for a pair of 1980s-era seats and $200 for a pair of other vintage seats.

All of the seats are now sold out, but the theatre is selling other merchandise on its site, in honor of its 90th anniversary season.

Get your hands on a t-shirt, pin, poster, and more at https://the-greek-theatre.myshopify.com/.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You