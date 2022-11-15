Golden State Pops Orchestra to Present 2022 HOLIDAY POPS SPECTACULAR Featuring Lana Love & More
Experience this festive performance of timeless holiday film music, traditional favorites, special guests, and snow!
The Golden State Pops Orchestra will ring in the holiday season with joyous music and high spirits on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8 p.m. in the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro, California. Celebrate the holiday season with Maestro Steven Allen Fox, Resident Choir Maestra Marya Basaraba, and the Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale, with the "Holiday Pops Spectacular." Experience this festive performance of timeless holiday film music, traditional favorites, special guests, and snow!
Recent contestant on NBC's "The Voice," Lana Love, will join the GSPO on stage to sing "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and "Christmas, Baby Please Come Home."
Tenor of the Americas, Maximo Marcuso, will also join the festivities to sing "When My Heart Finds Christmas," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," and a duet with Ms. Love, "The Prayer."
Rounding out the special guest soloists will be Internationally renowned flutist, Sara Andon, performing the solo from Williams Ross' arrangement of "Charlie Brown Christmas." In addition, the orchestra and choir will perform White Christmas, Sleigh Ride, selections from Mannheim Steamroller, music from the motion picture "Polar Express," and more.
Tickets start at just $33. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209580®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gspo.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 310-433-8774 for information and tickets.
About Golden State Pops Orchestra:
With a driving mission to create, develop and present innovative and fresh orchestral concerts, the Golden State Pops Orchestra (GSPO) is quickly becoming nationally known as a pioneer in providing quality film music with a second life on the concert stage, in productions that absorb audiences from beginning to end.
The orchestra performs a wide variety of musical repertoire, including classical, Broadway, pop music and even video game soundtracks. However, the primary focus of the GSPO remains film music, a specialty of the orchestra since its founding in 2002. The orchestra is composed of professional freelance musicians from around the Los Angeles area and operates under a Metropolitan Agreement with the American Federation of Musicians, Local 47.
One of GSPO's core values is the continuous advancement of our artistic capacity and production values, while maintaining a focus on high-quality performance. We work constantly to build even more relationships with composers and entertainment industry professionals, and to bring our unique brand of entertainment to world-renowned venues throughout Southern California.
