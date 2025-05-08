Golda Zahra Returns For Performance in Beverly Hills

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On May 24, Golda Zahra will erturn to her hometown to perform a free community concert under the stars at the Beverly Cañon Gardens. She will be joined by a six-piece ensemble, performing an enchanting set of opera, jazz standards, Broadway favorites, and more.

Program

• Mattinata (a Neapolitan classic)

• Somewhere Over the Rainbow

• Quando m’en vo’ (from La Bohème)

• Memory (from CATS)

• I Could Have Danced All Night (from My Fair Lady)

• Encore:

• O mio babbino caro (from Gianni Schicchi)

Guests are encouraged to arrive early with blankets and low chairs for seating on the lawn (first-come, first-served) and are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy during the show. Saturday, May 24 at 6:30pm Beverly Canon Gardens is adjacent to The Maybourne Hotel at 241 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills.

Performance Dates

May 24 – Golda Zahra at the Beverly Cañon Gardens, Beverly Hills – free concert

June 13 – St. Monica Catholic Church (The Angelic Voice Concert Feat. 50-piece Dream Orchestra and the Opera Chorus of L.A.)

July 12 – Golda Zahra in Concert: At the BroadStage, Santa Monica (Bipartite concert of opera, classic jazz, Broadway)

Aug. 16 - Walt Disney Concert Hall - (Golda performs the role of Liù in Puccini’s Turandot- Dream Orchestra, Daniel Suk, conductor)

More About Golda Zahra

In 2020, Golda Zahra made her operatic debut as Violetta Valéry in Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata in Padova, Italy. In 2022, as a finalist for Rai Radio’s “Voci in Barcaccia” international opera competition, she recorded a CD for RAI Radio, and her performance was broadcast live from Rome.

A winner of the 2015 Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award, Golda has since appeared as a soloist in major oratorio works including Mozart’s Requiem, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, and Handel’s Messiah. She has performed at renowned venues such as Walt Disney Concert Hall, Royce Hall (UCLA), and The Saban Theatrewith esteemed ensembles including The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, Burbank Philharmonic, Southeast Symphony, The Dream Orchestra- Daniel Suk, conductor and LA Opera under the baton of James Conlon. Golda’s operatic journey began at just 4 years old, attending performances and listening to opera with her parents. She went on to study classical piano and musical theater, eventually joining the Colburn Music School participating at LA Opera’s community programs, It was at Colburn, where she met maestro Daniel Suk, conductor of the Dream Orchestra sparking their long-standing ongoing collaboration.

