Garry Marshall Theatre Extends CINDY & THE DISCO BALL

The original musical comedy is resonating with, and reaching audiences of all ages across Los Angeles. The live band fills the beautiful Burbank theatre with a funky 1970s sound, the songs show off stunning vocals from the dazzling cast. The show stars Christopher De'Vonte Baker, Jasiana Caraballo, Malynda Hale, Hayden Kharrazi, and Abigail Kate Thomas.



Cindy & The Disco Ball: The Musical time-travels back to a decade that was dy-no-mite! Colorful fashion, sensational songs, and disco dance moves bring an all-new Cinderella story to life. The story unfolds at a SoCal High School in 1976 where art across the city is in jeopardy. The message is clear, and is offered from two perspectives - Cindy and her Soul Sister (with essence of a Fairy Godmother, and Solid Gold Diva status).



The two act musical digs into how life in 1976 parallels present day life - especially for young people navigating finding their voices in an ever-changing world. It's a bright and bold journey through teenage self-discovery, high school romance, and four friends who dream up big futures, and are on track to make those dreams a reality.



Cindy & The Disco Ball is by the team behind The Root Beer Bandits. Book and lyrics are by Joseph Leo Bwarie ('Frankie Valli' in Broadway's Jersey Boys) and Lori Marshall (co-author, My Happy Days in Hollywood). Music is by Rachael Lawrence (American Girl film series).



Bwarie and Christine Lakin (director for ABC's The Goldbergs and Disney's High School Musical The Musical) will direct. Anna Aimee White (Blues Clues & You Live and Disney Princess: The Concert) will choreograph. Ryan Whyman (composer Fantasies & Memories) directs the music.



Costume design by Jessica Champagne-Hansen (Ovation-nominated for The Root Beer Bandits), scenic design by Tom Wagman (ABC's Abbott Elementary), lighting design by Martha Carter (Lottie Pratchett directed by Jessica Hanna, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival), sound design by Ovation-nominee Robert Arturo Ramirez (Arrow on The CW). Casting is by Jami Rudofsky. Production stage manager is Giselle N. Vega.



Cindy & The Disco Ball is supported, in part, by The Louis L. Borick Foundation and by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors of the Department of Arts and Culture.