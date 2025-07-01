GO PLAY! World Premiere is Coming to the Odyssey Theatre This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pageant Productions will present the world premiere of GO PLAY!, a new heartwarming comedy written and directed by award-winning writer Barra Grant (Off-Broadway’s Miss America’s Ugly Daughter and A Mother, a Daughter and a Gun), in which three dog owners and their dogs converge to illuminate the complex, hilarious, and poignant relationship between humans and their canine companions. Performances begin September 13 and run through November 2, 2025, with the official opening on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The limited engagement will take place at the Odyssey Theatre. The cast and creative team of GO PLAY! will be announced at a later date.



GO PLAY! is a poignant comedy about three strangers and their dogs meeting for the first time at a dog park. The flamboyant show poodle, pampered Yorkie, and scrappy rescue have plenty to say behind their clueless owners’ backs and often make more sense than they do. As the humans fumble through personal crises and unexpected connections, their four-legged sidekicks watch—and comment—on it all.

“During the pandemic, it seemed as if everyone had a dog. If you didn’t have one, you took your life in your hands and went out and got one,” said playwright and director Barra Grant. “They’re so much more reliable than people. They’ll greet you at the door and jump all over you until you kiss them.” She explained, “I would look into my dog’s eyes and wonder, ‘What on earth are you thinking about?’ It was my curiosity that inspired me to write GO PLAY!” Grant added, “The three dogs in my new play will have audiences laughing and crying, but mainly laughing, which is something that we all need in today’s often chaotic world, a healthy dose of laughter.”



GO PLAY! runs from September 13 – November 2, 2025, with the official opening night on Saturday, September 20 at8:00 p.m. at the Odyssey Theatre (2055 S Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025). Performance schedule is Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $40 and are available now.



