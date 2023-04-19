GETTING THERE! to be Presented in June at Hudson Guild Theatre

Getting There! is a funny, heartwarming show that celebrates the miracles of traveling with strangers as Rebecca commutes to and from the clinic for treatments for a life-threatening illness. She takes the bus with her little service dog. These travel stories, mental and physical, have an edge but are also charming, intriguing and will fill your heart.

Far from encountering an excess of big city nastiness and alienation, she finds that many of her fellow passengers end up offering her warmth, compassion, humor, joy, friendship and community. Who would have thought that you'd find these things in Los Angeles?

Rebecca pays tribute to the many different characters she met on the bus by portraying them in her show Getting There!

Rebecca O'Brien is a recipient of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Natalie Schafer Award for Emerging Comic Actress. She has appeared in well over 40 stage production in Los Angeles, among them Bearings, Once in a Lifetime, Laura's Bush, The Women, Rebeck Revisited and Wearing My Own Brassiere (which she wrote). She has also appeared in film (Curdled with Keke Palmer; Come As You Are with James Russo) and on television (ER, NYPD Blue, Up All Night, Kath & Kim, more).

Cameron Watson directs Getting There! Called "one of our finest contemporary directors" by the Los Angeles Times, his directing credits include acclaimed productions of On the Other Hand, We're Happy; Steel Magnolias; Beloved; The Little Foxes; Bled for the Household Truth; Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; much more. He has also directed for television (Break a Hip) and film (Our Very Own; Landings).

Rebecca observes, "I honestly believe I was sent angels....I am open to how the universe is filled with good hearts in it. And since I am open, I see them everywhere."

Get on the bus, sit back and relax, get ready for some laughs, and enjoy the ride. You're getting there.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: Getting There! A Hollywood Fringe Festival selection.

WHO: Written, produced and performed by Rebecca O'Brien. Directed by Cameron Watson.

WHERE: Hudson Guild Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038.

WHEN: Previews on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 at 4 p.m. Regular performances on Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 18 at 1 p.m.; Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m.

ADMISSION: $20. Discounts available (Inquire).

RESERVATIONS: Click Here

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 58 minutes.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Suggested for mature audiences.