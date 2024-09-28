Full Cast Announced for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Starring Jason Alexander at La Mirada Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment have announced full casting for the musical event of the Fall season, its upcoming production of Tony Award-winner Jason Alexander starring as “Tevye” in the legendary musical about family, love, faith, and “Tradition,” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, original Broadway production directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, originally produced on the New York stage by Harold Prince, musical direction by Alby Potts, choreography by Lee Martino and direction by Lonny Price. This moving and exhilarating new production will begin previews on Friday, November 8, have its official Press Opening on Saturday, November 9 at 8 pm, and run through Sunday, December 1, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

A Broadway classic! Overflowing with musical hits you know and love, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “To Life (L'Chaim!),” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter. Our beautiful production will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration which raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

JASON ALEXANDER (“Tevye”) is best known for his award-winning, nine-year stint as the now iconic “George Costanza” of television's “Seinfeld.” Mr. Alexander has also achieved international recognition for a career noted for its extraordinary diversity. Aside from his performances on stage, screen, and television, he has worked extensively as a writer, composer, director, producer, and teacher of acting. In between all that, he has also become an award-winning magician, a notorious poker player, and a respected advocate on social and political issues.

For his depiction of “George” on “Seinfeld,” Jason garnered six Emmy nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, an American Television Award, and two American Comedy Awards. He won two Screen Actor Guild Awards as the Best Actor in a television comedy despite playing a supporting role, and in 2012, he was honored to receive the “Julie Harris Award for Lifetime Achievement” from the Actor's Fund.

Aside from “Seinfeld,” Jason has starred and guested in such shows as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Mad About You,” “The Grinder,” “Drunk History,” “Friends,” “Two and a Half Men,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “Criminal Minds,” “Monk,” “Franklin and Bash,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Bob Patterson,” “Listen Up,” “Hit the Road,” “Orville,” and “Young Sheldon.” He also starred in the television films of “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Cinderella,” “A Christmas Carol,” and “The Man Who Saved Xmas

Additionally, his voice has been heard most notably in “Duckman,” “The Cleveland Show,” “American Dad,” “Tom and Jerry,” and “Kody Kapow.” He can also be heard in the animated series “Harley Quinn.” His many films include: Pretty Woman, Jacob's Ladder, Love! Valor! Compassion!, Rocky and Bullwinkle, Dunston Checks In, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Shallow Hal. In addition, he directed the feature films For Better or Worse and Just Looking. He is also a distinguished television director, overseeing episodes of “Seinfeld,” “Til Death,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Mike and Molly,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Franklin and Bash.” He won the American Country Music Award for his direction of Brad Paisley's video “Cooler Online.”

While still in college, his desire to work as a stage actor in New York came to be with his debut in the original Broadway cast of the Hal Prince/Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along. He continued starring on Broadway in the original casts of Kander and Ebb's The Rink, Neil Simon's Broadway Bound, Rupert Holmes' Accomplice, and his Tony Award-winning performance in Jerome Robbins' Broadway. Jason also authored the libretto for that show, which went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical. After moving to LA, Mr. Alexander continued working in the theater, notably serving as the artistic director for the Reprise Theatre Company and for the hit West Coast production of Mel Brook's The Producers in which he starred along with Martin Short. Jason returned to Broadway to star in the Larry David comedy, Fish in the Dark, at the Cort Theater and in John Patrick Shanley's The Portuguese Kid at Manhattan Theatre Club.

He has also helmed a number of stage productions including: The God of Hell at the Geffen Playhouse, Broadway Bound at the Odyssey, an updated revival of Damn Yankees and The Fantasticks, as well as Sunday in the Park with George for Reprise, the world premiere of Windfall by Scooter Pietsch for the Arkansas Repertory Theater, Native Gardens at the Pasadena Playhouse, The Joy Wheel at The Ruskin Group Theatre, and directed the musical The Last Five Years at Syracuse Stage. He directed Sandy Rustin's The Cottage at the Helen Hayes Theatre in July 2023 and starred in the world premiere of Rob Ulin's play Judgement Day, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater earlier this year.

Produced by iHeartPodcasts, Jason's weekly podcast, with friend Peter Tilden, is an attempt to find answers to the things that make us go: "Really? No, Really?” (which is the name of the podcast).

Mr. Alexander tours the country and the world performing his one-man show, “As Long As You're Asking: A Conversation with Jason Alexander,” which contains music, comedy, and conversation. He can also be seen in his whimsical salute to Broadway musicals with some of the finest symphony orchestras throughout the United States.

Joining Jason Alexander as “Tevye,” the cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will also feature: Valerie Perri as “Golde,” Rachel Ravel as “Tzeitel,” Alanna J. Smith as “Hodel,” Emerson Glick as “Chava,” Cameron Mabie as “Motel,” Remy Laifer as “Perchik,” Sawyer Patterson as “Fyedka,” Eileen T'Kaye as “Yente,” Ron Orbach as “Lazar Wolf,” Gregory North as “Constable,” Catherine Last as “Shprintze,” Ava Giselle Field as “Bielke,” David Prottas as “The Fiddler” & “Yussel,” Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper as “Mordcha,” Hayden Kharrazi as “Mendel,” Ryan Dietz as “Avram,” Marc Moritz as “Rabbi,” Daniel Stromfeld as “Nachum,” Jean Kauffman as “Grandma Tzeitel”, Gwen Hollander as “Fruma-Sarah,” Dana Weisman as “Shaindel,” and Hannah Nicole Sedlacek as “Fredel,” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Anthony Cannarella , Michael James, Bruno Koskoff, Gavin Leahy, Mark C. Reis, Michalis Schinas, Chad A. Vaught, and Michael Wells. The Swings are Bailey Herskowitz, Charley Rowan McCain, and Donovan Mendelovitz.

LONNY PRICE (Director) has been a consistent presence on and off Broadway as a director, writer, and actor for more than 40 years. As a performer, he made his Broadway debut in 1981, at the age of 22, in The Survivor, and later that year starred as “Charley Kringas” in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. His work on that production sparked a decades-long working relationship with the composer, with Price going on to direct productions of Sweeney Todd (starring Emma Thompson and Bryn Terfel, Emmy Award), Company (starring Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Colbert, and Patti LuPone), Passion (Emmy Award), and the special event “Sondheim! The Birthday Concert” (Emmy Award). On Broadway, Price directed Gabriel Byrne's Walking With Ghosts, the 2017 revival of Sunset Boulevard (starring Glenn Close), Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill (starring Audra McDonald), 110 in the Shade, and Urban Cowboy. He directed, starred in, and co-wrote the book (with Linda Kline) for A Class Act, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Book of a Musical and starred in Athol Fugard's “MASTER HAROLD” … and the boys (opposite Zakes Mokae and Danny Glover, and later James Earl Jones).

He also co-wrote and directed the play Sally Marr…and her hscorts (written with and starring Joan Rivers). Off Broadway, he directed Michael Mitnick and Adam Gwon's Scotland, Pa., Visiting Mr. Green, and Valley Song. Price made his opera directing debut at the Houston Grand Opera directing Audra McDonald in Poulenc's La Voix humaine and Michael John LaChiusa's Send. His directorial film work includes Harold Prince: The Director's Life, The Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened, and the HBO screen adaptation of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. As a film actor, he is best remembered as “Neil,” the nerdy grandson of resort owner Max Kellerman, in the classic Dirty Dancing.

LEE MARTINO (Choreographer) Lee's regional theater credits include La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment's productions of First Date and Carrie: The Musical, as well as Reprise! (resident choreographer under the artistic direction of Jason Alexander), The Last Five Years at Syracuse Stage, Rita Moreno at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Gateway Playhouse, The Phoenix Theatre, The Hollywood Bowl, Pasadena Playhouse, Los Angeles Theatre, Laguna Playhouse, Musical Theatre West, and Rubicon Theatre Company, just to name a few. Lee has received four Los Angeles Theatre Ovation Awards and three LA Drama Critics Awards and the Joel Hirschhorn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre. TV and Film Credits include work for NBC, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures, Target Films, Jenny Craig, Nickelodeon, and Bravo TV. Live events include work for Harley-Davidson, Ford Motor Company, Universal Studios, Disney International, The John Anson Ford Theatre, The Writers Guild, The Alzheimer's Foundation, Les Girls Breast Cancer Benefit for the National Breast Cancer Coalition, and Actors' Fund Benefits. Lee is on faculty at Mount San Antonio College and UCLA.

ALBY POTTS (Musical Direction) is delighted to be in La Mirada, music directing his first production for McCoy/Rigby Entertainment. He has been the musical director for many Los Angeles area productions including A Little Night Music (Pasadena Playhouse, LA Drama Critics Award winner for Musical Direction) and Singin' in The Rain (Ovation Award winner). Chicago musical directing credits include Into The Woods and Brigadoon (Jeff Award nominations). Alby is currently the music director for the “Pageant Of The Masters” in Laguna Beach. Alby has a Bachelor of Music degree from the Boston Conservatory of Music and a Masters from Northwestern University.

The Design Team for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is as follows: Scenic Design by Anna Louizos; Lighting Design by Japhy Weideman; Sound Design by Jonathan Burke; Costume Coordination by Adam Ramirez; Hair/Wig Design by Kaitlin Yagen; Properties Supervision by Kevin Williams. The Dialect Coach is Tim Monich. The Fight Choreographer is Erik Gratton. Casting by Michael Donovan Casting: Michael Donovan, CSA; Richie Ferris, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is John W. Calder, III.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will preview on Friday, November 8 at 8 pm and Saturday, November 9 at 2 pm, have its official Press Opening on Saturday, November 9 at 8 pm, and run through Sunday, December 1, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm; and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, November 10 at 6:30 pm. The regular Thursday performance on November 28 (Thanksgiving) has been moved to Wednesday, November 27.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, November 23 at 2:00 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 pm and Wednesday, November 27 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets range from $34 - $109 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. 50% off student tickets are available in select sections. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is FREE.

The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California." This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Tony, Emmy, and Ovation Award nominations and the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for “Best Season of the Year.” The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call (562) 944-9801 or visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.

Celebrating its 31st season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world's premier theatrical production companies and continues to be grateful to share a wildly successful collaboration with the City of La Mirada. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today and garnering many Emmy Awards, Tony nominations, and LA Ovation Awards.

In addition, MRE has launched several Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway, international, and national touring productions including: ASIA - Dreamgirls (Japan), Miss Saigon (China), Peter Pan (China), SAUDI ARABIA - Peter Pan (this was the first Broadway Musical to ever play in Saudi Arabia); USA- Seussical the Musical, and Annie Get Your Gun, starring Cathy Rigby, Jesus Christ Superstar starring Carl Anderson and Sebastian Bach, Camelot starring Michael York and Lou Diamond Phillips, Happy Days written by Gary Marshall and Paul Williams: BROADWAY - Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll and Hyde starring Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox and “American Idol” and Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis, and The Little Mermaid, the Musical. Peter Pan, starring Cathy Rigby, has made four stops on Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. The A&E TV network premiere of “Peter Pan”received one Emmy Award and four Emmy Award nominations. La Mirada Theatre productions of A Night with Janis Joplin starring Mary Bridget Davies and Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby are now streaming on Broadway HD.

