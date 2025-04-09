Family Program At Sierra Madre Playhouse Features BABA THE STORYTELLER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Baba the Storyteller, one of the few recognized American-born practitioners of the ancient West African storytelling craft called Jaliyaa, builds cultural bridges with his deeply intimate program, "Road of Ash and Dust: Awakening of a Soul in Africa," which illuminates a universal rite of passage – the discovery of self – on Saturday, April 26, 11 am, at Sierra Madre Playhouse.

Drawing from traditional stories from the distant past, Baba weaves an engaging tale, revealing that many of the answers to our most troubling questions come from within. Baba explains, ““Sharing our stories helps to build bridges of compassion and tear down divisive walls.”

A folklorist, traditional harpist, and storyteller, Baba has shared his stories in thousands of schools and other institutions around the world. He is also a recipient of a California State Assembly Certificate of Recognition for his creative uses of storytelling.

Tickets ($12) are on sale now. For tickets and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

