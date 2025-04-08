Long Beach Opera To Present Pauline Oliveros & Moira Roth's THE LIBRARY OF MAPS: AN OPERA IN MANY PARTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Long Beach Opera (LBO) to present The Library of Maps: An Opera in Many Parts—Pauline Oliveros' uniquely experimental opera devised in collaboration with poet and librettist, Moira Roth. Originally premiered in a single whirlwind day in Oakland in 2002, the work now receives its first new production and second ever performance—staged aboard the iconic RMS Queen Mary in Long Beach.

The Library of Maps began as a series of conceptual poems by Roth, a pioneering feminist art historian, writer, and critic. In this multi-part epic, she charted the metaphorical “maps” of human existence—the archives of consciousness, memory, and interior life. The work imagines a dream space centered around a fictional “library” of map collections that spans the “beginning and end” of humanity. These "maps" are not traditional geographic ones, but abstract, poetic texts—memories and dreams that explore themes of time, space, and perception. They often take the form of immersive, multimedia experiences, accompanied by performances, animations, and digital media that document human experience.

The opera was developed in collaboration with revolutionary composer Oliveros, as she explored new technologies and placed a renewed emphasis on text and narrative gesture. This production continues LBO's year-long focus on Oliveros' groundbreaking work, paying homage to the composer's experiments with electronics and amplified sounds merging with poetry, voice, ritual and character.

The RMS Queen Mary, the iconic retired ocean liner now permanently docked in Long

Beach, provides a striking setting for The Library of Maps to engage with its rich history.

Audiences will have the opportunity to experience a unique production and design within the ship's legendary interiors. Built in the 1930s, the ship served for decades as a luxury liner for Transatlantic crossings, was repurposed as a WWII troopship, and later became a Long Beach landmark—now operating as a hotel and history museum. Staging the opera aboard the Queen Mary grounds its exploration of time and memory in a space that has itself witnessed decades of history, transformation, and new beginnings.

LBO's new production of The Library of Maps pays tribute to Pauline Oliveros' experimental spirit at the turn of the 21st century, as part of its season dedicated to her work. The piece brings together actors, singers, visual art, movement, and poetry, accompanied by a rare composition ensemble blending familiar instruments with unexpected sounds. Each performance is slightly distinct, offering an immersive encounter with Oliveros' decades of boundary-dissolving musical innovation—all set within one of Long Beach's most treasured historic venues.

THE LIBRARY OF MAPS: AN OPERA IN MANY PARTS (2001)

NEW PERFORMANCE EDITION

APRIL 12, 2025 @ 7:30 PM

APRIL 13, 2025 @ 2:30 PM

RMS QUEEN MARY

LONG BEACH, CA

Composer and Concept: Pauline Oliveros

Poetry & Concept: Moira Roth

Director: James Darrah

Music Director: Christopher Rountree

CAST & CREATIVE:

The Three Cartographers (Composer / Performers)

The Map Maker: Marta Tiesenga

The Photographer: Catherine Brookman

The Dreamer: Paul Pinto

The Passengers

The Chief Librarian: Kathryn Shuman

The Duke: Peter Kazaras

The Duchess: O-Lan Jones

The Deputy Captain: James Darrah

The Philosopher: Christopher Rountree

The Unseen

Voice of the Loudspeaker: Stephen Wadsworth*

Voice of the Oracle: O-Lan Jones*

ABOUT PAULINE OLIVEROS

Award-winning composer, artist and humanitarian Pauline Oliveros (1932-2016) expanded the concepts of sound with her potent, genre-defying approach to music, art and composition. As the visionary behind the philosophical approach “deep listening,” her works and practice boldly explored new rituals of modes of music performance, the dynamics of ensembles and profoundly challenged and re-defined the inherited processes of making “new music” for an entire generation. Oliveros composed many new pieces she labeled as “operas” throughout her career – one that "spanned fifty years of making music." (The Pauline Oliveros Trust, IONE, Trustee, currently disseminates Oliveros' work and intellectual property). A Houston, Texas native and queer-identifying artist who engaged in multiple disciplines and styles, Oliveros maintained strong ties to California during her lifetime as a founding member of the San Francisco Tape Music Center, was a faculty member at both Mills College and the University of California, San Diego. Learn more: www.paulineoliveros.us.

ABOUT THE QUEEN MARY

The Queen Mary is a nearly century-old historic ocean liner, transformed into an iconic hotel and event venue. On her maiden voyage in 1936, she was considered the grandest ocean liner ever built. Now docked permanently in the Long Beach Harbor since 1967, the ship has become one of Long Beach's top attractions, welcoming visitors to explore its storied halls and discover its history through tours and onboard exhibits. The Queen Mary offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and the city skyline. Its vintage Art Deco design and rich history make it a completely unique setting for events, and its haunted reputation adds an additional layer of intrigue. Learn more: www.queenmary.com.

ABOUT LONG BEACH OPERA

Long Beach Opera (LBO) has been challenging norms for over 45 years, taking risks that spark meaningful conversations, provoke strong reactions, and foster evolution. Led by its third Artistic Director and first Chief Creative Officer, James Darrah, LBO has become known for its bold programming and world premieres. Notable works include the 2019 world premiere of Anthony Davis' The Central Park Five, which won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize, and the lauded 2023 premiere of Pulitzer-finalist Kate Soper's The Romance of the Rose.



Recent collaborations formed by Darrah and LBO Music Director Christopher Rountree include groundbreaking partnerships with the Martha Graham Dance Company, and with countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński in a Darrah-led partnership with the Henry T. and Elizabeth Segerstrom Foundation that brought LBO back to Orange County. Darrah has also led the creation and curation of a new multi-day opera film festival–the only one of its kind in opera–exploring opera's queer history through varied cinematic screenings and performances, including work by lauded artist Ron Athey and filmmakers The Daniels and Julia Pott.

Additional works include a live-staged and filmed production of Philip Glass' Les Enfants Terribles opera, which marked the first live opera in LA County post-pandemic, and an electronic dance-focused experimental piece in partnership with LAND by Chris Emile. LBO currently has bold operatic commissions in development for both stage and screen from emerging artists, including company artist-in-residence Shelley Washington's first opera with author and poet Lisa Teasley as librettist. Support & learn more: www.longbeachopera.org.

Comments