Bodytraffic Dance Company Reveals Summer Program Faculty

BODYTRAFFIC, a premier contemporary dance company based in Los Angeles, revealed its 2025 Summer Program Guest Faculty. Dancers from across the U.S. will immerse themselves in technique classes, repertory, and transformative professional development workshops, mentored by BODYTRAFFIC's Artistic Leadership, company dancers and Guest Faculty including Jenn Freeman, Fernando Hernando Magadan, Trey McIntyre, and Rickey Tripp. The Summer Program takes place June 2-13 and the Teen Program runs June 30-July 18, both in Los Angeles.

BODYTRAFFIC's Training Programs are designed to support the whole dancer by providing rigorous technical training, and also empowering dancers with sessions on career longevity, with a specific awareness of mental health, avoiding burnout, goal-setting, and building support networks.

"We are so thrilled to welcome our Guest Faculty this summer. Each of these artists reflect BODYTRAFFIC's core values of connection and integrity in their creative work and even more importantly in the studio as teachers," comments BODYTRAFFIC's Director of Education & Community Engagement Julie Opiel. "At BODYTRAFFIC, we believe that great artistry begins with nurturing the whole human being. Our training programs foster a supportive environment where dancers are encouraged to bring their full selves-mind, body, and lived experience-into their work. By embracing a whole-human approach to training, we help cultivate the next generation of artists, equipping them with the tools to become well-rounded, versatile, and empowered creatives."

BODYTRAFFIC Summer Program Faculty include Guest Faculty Jenn Freeman, Fernando Hernando Magadan, Trey McIntyre, and Rickey Tripp, plus Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett; Joan Rodriguez (Afro Cuban & Repertory); Katie García (Contemporary & Repertory). BODYTRAFFIC's Teen Program is also welcoming guest faculty; Rickey Tripp and Jesse Smith will be teaching musical theater and house, respectively. Bios below.

Past Guest Faculty have included Juel D. Lane, Tamisha Guy, Martha Nichols, Imre Van Opstal, and Micaela Taylor.

Summer training program alumni have gone on to dance professionally with BODYTRAFFIC, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham, among others, as well as on Broadway (Moulin Rouge!, MJ The Musical, and Illinoise).

The application deadline has been extended, applications are now being accepted on a rolling basis, as space permits. BODYTRAFFIC encourages dancers to apply as soon as possible.

Application Details

BODYTRAFFIC Summer Program

June 2-13, 2025

BODYTRAFFIC Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Apply online: https://www.bodytraffic.com/education/summer-program

For dancers 18+, college students and early career dance artists are encouraged to apply.

Tuition: $2,000 for two weeks; full and partial scholarships are available.

BODYTRAFFIC Teen Program

June 30-July 18, 2025

Loyola Marymount Dance Department, Los Angeles, CA

For dancers 13-17

Apply online: https://www.bodytraffic.com/education/teen-program

Tuition: $3,000 for three weeks; full and partial scholarships are available.

