Free Holidays Events at The Music Center and Grand Park in DTLA

L.A. County Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

December 2, 2019

5:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

The Music Center Plaza (135. N. Grand Ave.)

Los Angeles kicks off the holiday season with the County's annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The joyous celebration will include civic speakers, including Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and performances by Brass Pacifica and a local school choir. The event is free and open to the public, plus hot cocoa will be served to keep attendees warm!



Grand Park's Winter Glow

December 6-25, 2019

Sunset-10:00 p.m.

Two locations: Grand Park (200 N. Grand Ave.) to The Music Center Plaza (135 N. Grand Ave.)

Expanded across Grand Avenue to include the newly renovated Music Center Plaza, Grand Park's Winter Glow returns for the park's second annual nighttime public art display, offering an immersive experience that will span two county locations this holiday season. L.A.-based artists from across the county, including multimedia artists Cassandra Carillo, Carlos G. Rodas and Aphidoidea, among others will design and install magical light attractions free for the public to enjoy as they stroll through Grand Park and The Music Center Plaza. Familiar pathways and historic fountains will be transformed into exciting new discoveries with the latest in light and projection technology. Some of the installations are hands on and interactive. Additionally, a community partnership with Kayaman Ng Lahi will feature the work of L.A.-based artists Alfie Numeric Ebojo and Lakan de Leon who will design a "parol," a star-shaped lantern that embellishes homes during Christmas in the Philippines. This holiday decor has migrated to new spaces and in the journey acquired reinterpretation of meaning and community identity. Grand Park will display the star-shaped Christmas lantern and address the cultural and artistic practices by hosting a parol-making workshop for all community members in December; more details to be announced.



Plaza Wonderland at the 60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

December 24, 2019

Noon-5:00 p.m.

The Music Center Plaza (135 N. Grand Ave.)

The Music Center invites all Angelenos to explore the newly opened "Plaza for All" with free games, movie screenings and art-making for all ages, plus a holiday marketplace for those last-minute shoppers looking to buy stocking stuffers. Food will be available for purchase, including tamales and other treats. The free event is presented in conjunction with the 60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration taking place that afternoon at The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.



60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

December 24, 2019

3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Ave.)

Los Angeles' largest multicultural holiday celebration, the 60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration, presented by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, provides Angelenos of all ages an opportunity to come together during the holidays to experience and honor the dynamic, rich cultures of the county. This free, three-hour holiday show will feature more than 20 L.A.-based music ensembles, choirs and dance companies who will showcase their talent, artistry and traditions on The Music Center's iconic Dorothy Chandler Pavilion stage. Tickets are first come, first served.



Founded in 1959 by the late Kenneth Hahn, supervisor of the Second District of Los Angeles County for 40 years (from 1952-1992) and an advocate for access to the arts, the free three-hour live production features instrumental music, choral music and dance performances. Those who can't make it to The Music Center on Dec. 24 can watch the live broadcast on PBS SoCal starting at 3:00 p.m., with the rebroadcast on PBS SoCal at 9:00 p.m. and on KCET on Christmas Day from noon-3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m., or online at pbssocal.org/holidaycelebration.



Grand Park + The Music Center's N.Y.E.L.A.

December 31, 2019

8:00 p.m.- 1:00 a.m. (January 1, 2020)

Expanded footprint: Grand Park (200 N. Grand Ave.) to The Music Center Plaza (135 N. Grand Ave.)

For the eighth year, Grand Park + The Music Center's N.Y.E.L.A. will be the go-to central gathering place in Los Angeles as the West Coast's flagship New Year's celebration! Free for all ages and expanded to include The Music Center Plaza, this unique civic event brings together Angelenos and visitors from around the globe to usher in 2020 at L.A.'s biggest music and dance party. Starring L.A.'s best DJs and bands, Grand Park + The Music Center's N.Y.E.L.A. will also feature its signature 3-D video projection and light show on the west side of the iconic City Hall designed by L.A.-based digital innovation studio yU+co. This year's theme is "Who is LA 2020?" and will feature joyful and timeless images of our beautiful Angeleno community. There will be two stages of simultaneous performances, including the largest reggaeton party crew Gasolina and Compton-based Banda Las Angelinas with more acts to be announced. Party-goers will also enjoy an array of food trucks on-site serving up various culinary delights available for purchase, plus pyrotechnics to ring in the New Year!



TO ATTEND: These are free events open to all ages. No outside alcohol is permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at all locations. Please click here for a list of prohibited items at Grand Park and here for a list of prohibited items on The Music Center Plaza.



MORE INFO: Visit musiccenter.org and grandparkla.org

*Schedule and artists subject to change.





