Four Time Grammy Winner Aimee Mann Headlines 5th Annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert

The 5th Annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert, Presented by Gibson is coming today, Sunday, May 22 to The Novo in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate influential musicians in music and raise funds and awareness for life-saving women's health research.

Sunday's milestone event will feature a headlining set from the 4x GRAMMY- winning singer-songwriter Aimee Mann, as well as performances from the all-female mariachi group Flor De Toloache, singer-songwriter Emily Wolfe, DJ Daisy O'Dell, and emerging artist Graciela. Jordin Sparks, the GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter/actress, and season six winner of American Idol will be the official emcee for the concert and auction.

All proceeds from the WWR concert and auction will go to Magee-Womens Research Institute (MWRI) which is the nation's largest research institute that is dedicated solely to vital, and life-saving women's health research. For the 5th annual Women Who Rock benefit concert, WWR has partnered with Gibson, the leading iconic American instrument brand headquartered in Nashville, TN. Gibson supports the global community through its philanthropic arm Gibson Gives--a 501(c)(3). Gibson Gives creates, develops, and supports non-profit organizations in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused education, music, and health and wellness initiatives.

Tickets for the Women Who Rock benefit concert are on sale now via: https://www.axs.com/events/430147/women-who-rock-benefit-concert-tickets.

Schedule for Sunday, May 22:

6:30pm Media Check In & Media Set up on Pink Carpet.

6:45pm Pink Carpet Begins -The NOVO (entrance front)

7:20pm Recording Academy-Women In The Mix-Happy Hour

7:45pm Pink Carpet Ends.

8:00pm WWR Benefit Concert, Presented by Gibson begins.

9:40pm Live Auction Begins.

9:50pm Aimee Mann Headlining Performance Begins.

11:00pm WWR Benefit Concert Ends.

The event is taking place at THE NOVO, located at 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015. For more information, visit: https://womenwhorock.info/.