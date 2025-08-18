Fountain Theatre Welcomes Johannah Maynard Edwards as Managing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fountain Theatre has revealed two major milestones in its storied history: the appointment of Johannah Maynard Edwards as its new managing director, and the retirement of beloved development director Barbara Goodhill after 12 years of transformative service to the organization.

“These announcements allow us to celebrate and amplify the past while we look towards an exciting future,” says Fountain Theatre artistic director Raymond O. Caldwell. “Barbara’s vision, dedication and love of community transformed the Fountain into the award-winning, nationally recognized theater it is today. We are equally thrilled to welcome Johannah, whose leadership, creativity and commitment to equity will help write our next chapter.”

Prior to joining the Fountain, Edwards served as executive artistic director of the National Women’s Theatre Festival in Raleigh, NC, where she produced, directed and championed hundreds of productions by artists of underrepresented genders. A nationally recognized leader in arts accessibility, Johannah received the Kennedy Center’s LEAD® Award for Emerging Leaders, and she is chief ambassador for PAAL, the Parent Artist Advocacy League. She is passionate about developing new socio-political work and fostering equitable, inclusive spaces for artists and audiences alike.

“I’m honored to join The Fountain Theatre at this pivotal moment,” she says. “This is a company with a deep legacy of bold, socially conscious work and a genuine commitment to community. I look forward to building on that foundation, alongside the incredible team here, to create theater that welcomes and reflects the vibrant diversity of Los Angeles.”

Goodhill has been a driving force behind The Fountain Theatre’s growth and success for more than 12 years, leading its fundraising and development efforts with unmatched skill, creativity and passion. Under her stewardship, the theater has expanded its donor base, secured critical funding for award-winning productions, and deepened its engagement with the Los Angeles community.

In recognition of her invaluable contributions, the Fountain will dedicate the Barbara Goodhill Community Room, a welcoming space for audiences, artists and neighbors to gather before and after performances, participate in talkbacks, and engage in meaningful dialogue. The new space will serve as a lasting tribute to Goodhill’s belief that theater thrives when it brings people together — and will be made possible through gifts to the theater’s 35th Anniversary campaign. Supporters are invited to make a tax-deductible contribution toward the creation of this new space at fountaintheatre.com/donate.

“The Fountain Theatre is precious to me,” says Goodhill. “It is a unique cultural oasis where Angelenos have experienced meaningful community and great theater for 35 years. This little theater on Fountain Avenue may be small in size, but it is huge in artistry, heart and community. What a gift. What a legacy. I look forward to seeing the Fountain, its legacy and community, grow and prosper long into the future.”

Founded in 1990, The Fountain Theatre is celebrated for producing socially relevant, artistically daring work that reflects the diversity of Los Angeles and the nation. With numerous awards for excellence and a commitment to fostering new voices, the Fountain has become a vital cultural hub in the city’s theaterlandscape.

