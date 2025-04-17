Firefly Theatre Group To Present Workshop Staging Of New Alt-Rock Musical THE BRASS TEAPOT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Firefly Theatre Group will produce the Workshop Staging of The Brass Teapot: A New Musical at The Sherry Theater in North Hollywood, May 16th-25th.

Based on the 2012 indie cult film, The Brass Teapot is a magical, mischievous, dark comedy that warns to be careful what you wish for.

Zoe Lesser is directing a cast including Sarah Nederlee Dennis, David Levy, Imani Alis, Ruben Sanchez, Amrita Li Newton, Barbie Montero, Carlos Cameron, and Ethan Remez-Cott. The production has scenic design by Kate Schaaf, lighting design by Devin Harris, and costumes by Morgan Whittam and Freddie Patrick. The band consists of John Trujillo and Kenzo Cregan.

The Brass Teapot was written by original film creators Tim Macy and Ramaa Mosley, with music and lyrics by Chaz Cardigan. It was co-conceived by Erik Kaiko and features orchestrations and arrangements by Chaz Cardigan and Devin Reilly, and music transcription and copying by Devin Reilly. Amanda Krieg Thomas served as Music Consultant.

From Zoe: "The Brass Teapot offers a treasure trove of everything one could want in a musical: tight-knit relationships, a healthy dose of magical realism, and music that will immortalize itself in the musical theater canon. I am thrilled to bring this piece to life alongside the brilliant creative team with this topnotch cast."

This workshop staging is produced by special arrangement with Brass Teapot Development LLC.

The Brass Teapot was presented at the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival and the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 36th Annual Festival of New Musicals in 2024. www.namt.org

Learn more about the origin of The Brass Teapot and future developments at www.thebrassteapotmusical.com.

Tickets can be found here: https://www.fireflytheatregroup.com/#/

Comments