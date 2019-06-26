Filigree Theatre Presents The West Coast Premiere of Lila Rose Kaplan's 100 PLANES at Sacred Fools Theatre Company

The Filigree Theatre, an independent theatre company based in Austin, TX led by women, returns to Los Angeles to present a Limited Run of the West Coast Premiere of Lila Rose Kaplan's critically acclaimed play, 100 PLANES, as a Guest Production at the Sacred Fools Theater Company at the Broadwater, 1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038, July 18 - August 4, 2019, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 5:00 p.m.

Under the direction of Elizabeth V. Newman, and produced by Stephanie Moore, Co-Founders of The Filigree Theatre, 100 PLANES stars Alani Rose Chock (as Lieutenant Kay McClure), Brittany Flurry (as Monique DuPont), Karen Harrison (as Major Anne Clarkson), and Brennan Patrick (as David Greene).

The year is 1997 and hotshot young pilot Lieutenant Kay McClure dreams of being the first to fly a new hybrid fighter jet. She begs the legendary Major Anne Clarkson to train her. Major Clarkson pushes Kay impossibly hard despite the concerns of Monique, Major Clarkson's lover. 100 PLANES is a bittersweet comic drama that follows three women as ambition, love, and passion collide on a U.S. Air Force Base in Germany.

Lila Rose Kaplan, the playwright, said: "I wrote 100 PLANES as I was starting out as a professional playwright. I was quite conscious of being a young woman in a field dominated by men. I wanted to investigate what it takes for women, in any field, to balance ambition and love. Sometimes we see ambitious women portrayed and we often see romantic women, but rarely do we see women who are after both ambition and love. Toni Morrison has a great quote about writing the stories she wants to read. I take her advice to heart and many of the plays I write are the plays I wish I could see. I long for stories about women that are more dimensional. Set against the backdrop of the military, 100 PLANES looks at three women and one man grappling with the same question - is it possible to love what you do and love another person?"

Elizabeth V. Newman, the play's director, said: "It's a privilege for The Filigree Theatre to be entrusted with the World Premiere (Austin) and the West Coast Premiere of Lila Rose Kaplan's poignant script. Our theme for this season has been '[Feminism] at the Crossroads.' From Strindberg's 'Miss Julie,' to Sarah Treem's 'When We Were Young and Unafraid' to this production of '100 PLANES,' we are delving into the challenges and obstacles that women have, and still continue to face across centuries; issues of identity and expectations, both internal and external, placed upon women at pivotal moments in their lives and in key moments across history."

The Filigree Theatre returns to Los Angeles now in 2019 to present 100 PLANES, on the heels of presenting their critically acclaimed 2017 production of Daniel Arnold and Medina Hahn's play, ANY NIGHT, also presented as a Guest Production at the Sacred Fools Theater Company at the Broadwater. The production received at Critics Choice in the Los Angeles Times, which wrote: "Any Night's riveting performances and Hitchcockian thrills could soar on the big screen...in Newman's sterling production... authoritative staging incorporates the bizarre and the quotidian into a seamless dreamscape...."

Tickets to the West Coast Premiere of 100 PLANES are $30 each for General Admission, $25 each for Students with ID and Seniors, and $20 each for Groups of 10 or more which can be purchased by E-mailing filigreetheatre@gmail.com To learn more and purchase tickets online, please visit www.filigreetheatre.com or call 512.496.5208. Concessions will be available for purchase prior to performances. Take advantage of the Early Bird Special by purchasing tickets before July 4th by mentioning Code PRIDE50 and saving $4 off of General Admission tickets.





